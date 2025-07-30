Bengaluru Airport City Limited and Prestige Group Collaborate to Bring World-Class Convention & Exhibition Centre to the City of Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 30, 2025: In a transformative move set to position Bengaluru among the world’s foremost destinations for global conferences and trade events, Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) has announced a strategic collaboration with Prestige Group to develop a next-generation Convention & Exhibition Centre (CEC) within the upcoming Bengaluru Airport City precinct.
Anchoring a marquee mixed-use district, the integrated development will house a world-class 8,000-seat Convention and Exhibition Centre, a state-of-the-art performing arts theatre, a luxury hotel, and Grade A office spaces, all seamlessly woven together with curated F&B and global dining experiences to create a vibrant hub for business, hospitality, and cultural exchange.
The CEC has been envisioned as a multi-format, high-impact venue capable of hosting global summits, trade expos, innovation forums, and large-format cultural events.
Mr. Rao Munukutla, Executive Director & CEO, Bengaluru Airport City Limited, remarked, “This partnership with Prestige Group underscores our commitment to creating world-class social infrastructure that not only supports the region’s economic agenda but also elevates India’s stature in the global MICE landscape. The Convention and Exhibition Centre will serve as a powerful enabler of international engagement, innovation exchange, and commercial opportunity—establishing Bengaluru as a preferred destination for marquee global gatherings.”
Strategically located within Bengaluru Airport City, the precinct offers unmatched multimodal connectivity via NH-44, SH-104, the upcoming Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) West Metro Station, Suburban Rail, and seamless airport access. Supported by integrated infrastructure and a rich amenity base including hotels, retail, entertainment, and business parks, the project is poised to become a benchmark in sustainable, transit-oriented urban development. This marquee urban development is a milestone, and it is our heartfelt tribute to the city we proudly call home.
“Bengaluru has been integral to Prestige Group’s journey for over three decades. With this landmark development—featuring the iconic St. Regis Hotel, a world-class Marriott marquee, a state-of-the-art Convention and Exhibition Centre, and a dedicated Performing Arts theatre, we reaffirm our long-standing commitment to the city’s growth story. his is our way of giving back to Namma Bengaluru by creating infrastructure that drives global visibility, economic opportunity, and cultural vibrancy,” said, Mr. Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group.