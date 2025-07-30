Bengaluru Airport City Limited and Prestige Group Collaborate to Bring World-Class Convention & Exhibition Centre to the City of Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 30, 2025: In a transformative move set to position Bengaluru among the world’s foremost destinations for global conferences and trade events, Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) has announced a strategic collaboration with Prestige Group to develop a next-generation Convention & Exhibition Centre (CEC) within the upcoming Bengaluru Airport City precinct.

Anchoring a marquee mixed-use district, the integrated development will house a world-class 8,000-seat Convention and Exhibition Centre, a state-of-the-art performing arts theatre, a luxury hotel, and Grade A office spaces, all seamlessly woven together with curated F&B and global dining experiences to create a vibrant hub for business, hospitality, and cultural exchange.

The CEC has been envisioned as a multi-format, high-impact venue capable of hosting global summits, trade expos, innovation forums, and large-format cultural events.

Mr. Rao Munukutla, Executive Director & CEO, Bengaluru Airport City Limited, remarked, “This partnership with Prestige Group underscores our commitment to creating world-class social infrastructure that not only supports the region’s economic agenda but also elevates India’s stature in the global MICE landscape. The Convention and Exhibition Centre will serve as a powerful enabler of international engagement, innovation exchange, and commercial opportunity—establishing Bengaluru as a preferred destination for marquee global gatherings.”

Strategically located within Bengaluru Airport City, the precinct offers unmatched multimodal connectivity via NH-44, SH-104, the upcoming Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) West Metro Station, Suburban Rail, and seamless airport access. Supported by integrated infrastructure and a rich amenity base including hotels, retail, entertainment, and business parks, the project is poised to become a benchmark in sustainable, transit-oriented urban development. This marquee urban development is a milestone, and it is our heartfelt tribute to the city we proudly call home.