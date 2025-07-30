India’s Sweetest Celebration Returns: 3rd Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2025 Set for Delhi Showcase

New Delhi, July 30, 2025: The third edition of the Meghalaya Pineapple Fest is set to take centre stage in the national capital from August 1st to 3rd, 2025, at the iconic Dilli Haat, INA, offering Delhiites a vibrant blend of tropical sweetness, cultural heritage, and soulful music straight from the hills of Meghalaya.

Organised by the Government of Meghalaya, the festival celebrates the state’s flagship fruit- the pineapple, alongside its rich crafts, indigenous flavours, and grassroots talent. From juicy naturally organic Kew pineapples with high Brix value, to folk-infused performances curated under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program (CM-MGMP), which will be held at the ceremonial axis of New Delhi, the India Gate will offer a diverse experience of Meghalaya’s rich music and culture like never before.

Notably, over 30,000 farmers across the districts of Ri-Bhoi and the Garo Hills grow pineapples naturally, through the intervention of self-help groups (SHGs) that ensure quality and traceability.

Meghalaya’s pineapples are now travelling far and wide- thanks to robust partnerships with entities like Lulu Group and Mother India. Over 757 metric tonnes processed pineapples have already been exported to the European Union’s baby food industry. Recently, during her visit to Meghalaya, Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman flagged off premium pineapples to Dubai, now featured at Lulu Hypermarkets.

Behind this success lies a holistic ecosystem including over 500+ farmer collectives, interest-free loans, cold storages, processing units, mobile packhouses, and farm-to-airport logistics, designed to ensure that the fresh produce reaches various parts of the world. Notably, the state’s flagship initiative, FOCUS, has been instrumental in providing trial marketing grants and strengthening farmer-market linkages.

The first two editions of the festival in 2023 and 2024 not only catalysed international collaborations but also drew significant national attention. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lauded it as a celebration of India’s “diverse agricultural heritage” that “empowers our farmers.”