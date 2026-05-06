Best smartphone deals from realme in Flipkart SASA LELE sale & Amazon Great Summer Sale

New Delhi, May 06: realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, today announced exciting limited-period offers on its popular devices- realme P4x, realme P4 Lite, and realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G as part of the upcoming Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, and realme Anniversary Days Sale 2026. Available for a limited period, these deals present a compelling opportunity for consumers to upgrade to feature-rich smartphones at attractive prices.

As part of the sale period, realme is introducing exciting price drops, bank offers, and additional benefits across these devices, making high-performance smartphones more accessible to a wider audience.

Known for delivering a seamless blend of power, style, and everyday reliability, the realme P4x and realme P4 Lite 5G continue to cater to young users seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience. The realme P4x comes with a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery with 45W Fast Charge, Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset and offers up to 18GB Dynamic RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a 144Hz Sunlight Display with 1000 nits brightness, dual speakers, and a 50MP AI camera with 4K video and advanced AI tools. Furthermore, the realme P4 Lite 5G houses a 7000mAh battery along with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset built on a 6nm process. The smartphone is also equipped with a 13MP AI rear camera for clear and detailed photography. Both the devices will be available with compelling offers on Flipkart and realme.com.

Additionally, the realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G will be available with exciting offers on Amazon.in and realme.com. The realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G features a 7000mAh battery with 15W fast and reverse charging, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset for smooth 5G performance. It sports a 144Hz eye comfort display with up to 900 nits brightness, offers up to 14GB dynamic RAM and 128GB storage, and includes AI-powered features for enhanced productivity. With a durable IP64-rated design, military-grade shock resistance, and a 13MP AI rear camera, the device delivers a reliable and well-rounded everyday smartphone experience. As part of the NARZO lineup, the device focuses on delivering accessible 5G performance and efficient everyday usage, making it an ideal choice for digital-first consumers.

With these special offers across realme, Flipkart, and Amazon, realme continues to strengthen its commitment to democratizing advanced technology and delivering powerful, stylish, and accessible devices for young consumers across India.