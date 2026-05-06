St. George’s University Opens August 2026 Admission for Indian Medical Students

Bangalore, May 06: St. George’s University School of Medicine (SGU) in Grenada, West Indies, today issues its call for applications from India for its August 2026 intake. The intake is designed to align seamlessly with the academic calendar in India, eliminating the need for a gap year.

SGU has decades of experience training international medical students, fostering a global alumni network of over 25,000 graduates practicing in over 50 countries. In 2026, SGU students secured over 800 US residency positions across 23 specialties. The university has also established extensive clinical training opportunities across over 75 affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK, reflecting its track record in supporting graduates’ rigorous medical training.

SGU has maintained an academic partnership with Northumbria University (NU) in the United Kingdom since 2007, allowing eligible students to complete part of their studies in the UK. Successful candidates from SGU’s August intake can choose to begin their medical education at either the SGU campus in Grenada or NU in the UK. Upon completing their studies, students will earn a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from SGU and a Bachelor of Medical Sciences (BMedSci) degree from NU, a powerful dual qualification to meet global healthcare needs.

“For Indian students, timing is the most critical element of a medical career,” said Kevin Romao, Regional Director, Asia at SGU. “The August intake is structured to allow students to transition into our MD tracks following completion of their local studies, based on their academic qualifications. SGU’s history of graduates securing US residency positions reflects the global career pathways available to our Asian cohorts.”

To support students from diverse backgrounds, SGU also offers a range of financial aid and scholarship opportunities for international students, helping reduce financial barriers for students pursuing a medical education abroad. “SGU offers a range of academic merit-based scholarships, such as the SGU Medical Scholar Award, to eligible high-achieving students from international markets including India, supporting access to global medical education,” Kevin shared.