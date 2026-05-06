Swasth Bharat Portal Launched to Strengthen India’s Integrated Digital Health System

New Delhi, May 6 (BNP): Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has launched the Swasth Bharat Portal, a unified digital platform designed to integrate fragmented health programme systems and advance India’s digital health transformation.

The portal was unveiled during the 10th National Summit on Innovation and Inclusivity, marking a significant step toward building a more connected, efficient, and scalable public health infrastructure.

Developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the platform serves as a single-window system that connects multiple national health programme applications through API-based integration. It aims to eliminate data silos, reduce duplication, and improve the overall efficiency of health service delivery.

The system enables frontline health workers such as ASHAs, ANMs, Community Health Officers, and Medical Officers to access multiple programmes through one interface, reducing the need for multiple logins and repetitive data entry. It also includes data visualization tools to support real-time monitoring and informed decision-making at the local level.

Aligned with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the portal facilitates secure exchange of health records and is expected to integrate with national registries, including healthcare professionals and health facility databases, to improve interoperability across the ecosystem.

According to the Ministry, the platform is expected to reduce infrastructure load by 20–30% and cut data entry and duplication efforts by 20–40%, leading to improved efficiency and faster decision-making across health programmes.

Officials stated that the Swasth Bharat Portal represents a major step toward data-driven governance in the health sector, streamlining processes, improving coordination, and strengthening India’s digital public health infrastructure.