Bharti Airtel Foundation launches Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program

Bangalore , 18th July 2024: Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, is commemorating its 25 years with the launch of a prestigious ‘Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program’. This merit-cum-means based Scholarship Program aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds with a focus on girl students, pursuing Technology-based Engineering UG and integrated programs (up to 5 years) in the top 50 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) (Engineering) colleges, including National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal and others. This will be applicable to students eligible for admissions in August 2024. Starting this year with 250 students, the Program is designed to scale up incrementally with its successful implementation through each cohort. The ambition is to expand reach to 4,000 scholars with an outlay of ₹ 100+ cr per year as the Program reaches its peak.

The fully funded scholarship is envisaged to dissolve the financial barriers that hinder access to quality education for meritorious students, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds. The scholarship will be provided to students with an annual family income not exceeding ₹ 8.5 lacs. The Bharti Airtel Scholarships will focus on UG and integrated courses in fields of Electronics & Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at the top 50 NIRF (Engineering) colleges.

Recipients of this scholarship will be known as ‘Bharti Scholars’. They will receive 100% of their college fees throughout the duration of their course and will also be given a laptop. Additionally, hostel and mess fees shall be given to all eligible students who apply for it. With an underlying philosophy to ensure that the benefits accrued through enabling access to quality higher education remain perennial, Bharti Scholars will be encouraged to support at least 1 student on a continuous basis, voluntarily, once they graduate & are subsequently gainfully employed. This transformative, enduring initiative will shape lives and enable the youth to partake in the economic opportunities and growth of India.