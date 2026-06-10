Telehealth CBT Reduces Disability in IBD, in the June Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology

North Bethesda, MD June 10: Ultraprocessed grains and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) risk and avoidant/restrictive eating are among the topics addressed in the June issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology. The issue also includes articles on polyposis-related syndromes, efficacy and safety of carvedilol in cirrhosis patients, and telehealth cognitive behavioral therapy for IBD.

Access to any articles from this issue, or past issues, is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

Current Issue: Inflammatory Bowel Diseases-Specific Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Delivered Through Telehealth Reduces Disability: Addressing Disability Effectively With Psychosocial Telemedicine Pragmatic Randomized Controlled Trial An 8-week telehealth-delivered IBD-specific cognitive behavioral therapy protocol resulted in a 2-fold (37% vs 17%) clinically significant decrease in IBD-related disability, independent of disease activity, compared with usual care.

Ultraprocessed Grains and Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Results from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology Study According to data from the PURE study, those consuming 19 grams or more per day of ultraprocessed grains had a higher IBD risk than those consuming less than nine grams per day and overall ultraprocessed food consumption of five or more servings per day was strongly associated with higher IBD risk. Fresh bread and rice were associated with lower IBD risk.

Advance Access: The Effect of Prior Proton Pump Inhibitor Use on Gastric Cancer Survival: A Population-Based Cohort Study in the Five Nordic Countries Both heavy and light proton pump inhibitor (PPI) use were associated with lower 5-year gastric cancer-specific mortality compared to non-use, with similar findings for 5-year all-cause mortality. Heavy PPI use was associated with lower odds of metastatic disease or advanced tumor stage at diagnosis.

Diagnostic Deserts: National Gaps in Screening and Care Infrastructure for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease The authors found that 82.4% of US counties have no transient elastography (TE) or magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) units, and 69.2% have no gastroenterologist. Overall, 67.4% of counties have neither elastography nor a gastroenterologist, demonstrating that access to elastography and gastroenterologist care is limited across the United States.