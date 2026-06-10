IIT Ropar Signs MoU with Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University for Joint PG Diploma in Drone Technology

June 10 : The Indian Institute of Technology Ropar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University to jointly offer a one-year Post Graduate Diploma programme in UAV Operations and Drone Technology.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, and Prof. Bhrigu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, RGNAU, in the presence of faculty and officials from both institutions.

Under the joint programme, students enrolled in the first semester will study at RGNAU, and will move to IIT Ropar for the second semester. The curriculum is designed to provide both theoretical grounding in UAV technology and hands-on exposure to drone operations and its applications, combining the strengths of both institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ahuja said the collaboration would open new avenues for research and skill development in drone technology. Both sides pledged to work together to advance technical education, capacity building, and research in this fast-growing domain.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to producing skilled professionals equipped to meet the growing demands of India’s expanding drone and aviation sector.