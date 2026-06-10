FUJIFILM India Opens First Revoria Experience Center, Launches AI-Driven Revoria Press PC2120

Faridabad, June 10 : FUJIFILM India announces the opening of a new facility, the “Revoria Experience Center”, in Faridabad, Delhi-NCR area of India on June 10. This center will serve as a strategic hub for validating high-value printing using the “Revoria Press” series production printers and for developing skilled personnel. The facility aims to support the rapidly growing printing market in India by conducting output validation for a wide range of papers and specialty toners to achieve high-value-added printing, as well as providing training and development programs for operators and designers. Through these efforts, the center will contribute to expanding business opportunities and improving productivity for printing industry customers.

At the Experience Centre launch, FUJIFILM India also unveiled its latest Revoria Press PC2120, the flagship model in the Revoria Press series for high-end professional printing. The system builds on the strengths of its predecessor with advanced AI-driven automation, including intelligent pre-press optimization and real-time print monitoring. It also features an expanded color gamut with a newly developed green toner alongside pink, enabling stable one-pass six-color printing and more vivid, RGB-like color reproduction. The expanded specialty toner range enhances creative flexibility and supports a wide spectrum of high-quality, value-added commercial print applications.

Emphasizing Fujifilm’s focus on supporting India’s growing digital print ecosystem, Mr. Hiroshi Kida, Corporate Vice President and Director General Manager, Graphic Communication Division, said,

“India is one of the most dynamic and promising markets for digital printing, driven by growing demand for high-quality, customized, and value-added print applications. The Revoria Experience Center has been established to support this growth by enabling customers to experience Fujifilm’s latest production print technologies, expand paper compatibility, and unlock new possibilities in specialty color and premium printing. We believe this center will play an important role in strengthening customer capabilities and contributing to the sustainable growth of India’s printing industry.”

In India, economic growth and an increasing labor force are driving a rapid expansion of the middle class with enhanced purchasing power. This has led to a shift in consumer and business activities from a focus on price to an emphasis on quality and added value. Against this backdrop, the commercial printing market in India is experiencing growing demand for printed materials that prioritize design, high print quality, and added value over low-cost printing. This trend is expected to continue, resulting in strong market growth.

In response to these changing market conditions, printing businesses serving the commercial printing sector are required to meet increasingly diverse customer needs. In particular, the digital quick printing sector that handle a wide variety of printed materials from both individuals and companies need to strengthen their ability to work with diverse types of papers, including specialty papers. Moreover, in the photobook printing sector, there is a strong focus on meeting demand for high-value-added printing that involves high-quality finishing and decoration.

FUJIFILM Business Innovation has supported printing industry customers in achieving high-quality, high-value-added printing through the provision of the “Revoria Press” series production printers. Our technologies, including specialty toners in green and pink that enable wide color gamut printing, and gold and silver toners with high glossiness, as well as the capability to handle specialty papers such as embossed paper and films, have received high acclaim in areas that demand visual expression, including promotional materials and photobooks.

Celebrating the launch, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said,

“At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles. The opening of the Revoria Experience Center in Faridabad along with launch of the Revoria Press PC2120, featuring advanced AI-driven automation while simplifying complex work, is a significant step in this direction, as it brings advanced digital printing technologies closer to customers in India. Through this facility, we aim to help print businesses explore new applications, validate diverse media, enhance print quality, and create greater value for the end customers.”

The newly opened “Revoria Experience Center” is named after the globally proven “Revoria Press” brand. This facility is aimed at enabling printing industry customers to experience our products and technologies firsthand, leverage them for proposing high-value-added printing solutions, and improve productivity through the following functions.

Experience and evaluate the latest production printer technologies: The facility is equipped with actual production printers, including the “Revoria Press” series, allowing customers to experience and evaluate the machines firsthand. The specialized staff supports output validation and practical proposals for a wide range of printed materials such as promotional items, packaging, and photobooks, utilizing specialty papers and toners.

Operator training to support print quality and productivity improvement: Training programs are provided to enhance operator skills for stabilizing print quality and improve equipment utilization.

Designer development to strengthen proposal capabilities: To enhance proposal skills for clients ordering printed materials, designer development programs are offered to deepen designers’ expressive abilities and understanding of printing technology from a design perspective.

Hands-on experience of photobook printing:To expand opportunities for photobook printing, the facility provides a hands-on photobook printing experience using production printers, making it accessible even to those without special knowledge or advanced skills.

Commenting on the launch of the new experience center, Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India said

“As the digital penetration continues to increase in India it becomes critical to help enable local media suppliers and work for their product compatibility on digital machines. It also would serve as a training ground for operator related trainings and knowledge sharing. This experience center is an effort in that regard. It acknowledges the need to have a local platform to enable expansion of digital printing applications in India. Today also marks the commercial launch of the new powerhouse flagship product, Revoria Press 2120. Built as an upgrade to the hugely successful model of Revoria Press PC1120, the new Revoria Press PC2120 introduces advance AI-driven automation, an expanded color gamut featuring a newly developed green toner, and stable one-pass six-color printing using CMYK plus seven specialty toners options.”

FUJIFILM Group will leverage this facility as a base to meet the diverse printing demands of the Indian market and strive to create new demand moving forward.

Facility Overview

Facility Name: Revoria Experience Center

Opening Date: June 10, 2026

Location: Faridabad, Delhi-NCR, India

Installed Equipment: Revoria Press PC2120, Revoria Press EC2100S, Revoria Press SC285S, ApeosPro C810 / C650

The services and product names mentioned in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.