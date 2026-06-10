Pearl Month 2026 Celebrating the Gem That Has Defined Hyderabad for Over a Century

Hyderabad, June 10: June is not just the beginning of the monsoon season in India. Across cultures and traditions, it is the month that has long been associated with the pearl. Recognised globally as the birthstone for June, the pearl carries a layered significance that goes well beyond its place in the jewellery box. In Vedic tradition, it is Moti, linked to Chandra, the Moon, worn for emotional clarity and calm. In Western tradition, it represents purity and depth. That the pearl should have an entire month dedicated to it, then, is less a modern marketing convention and more an acknowledgement of something that has always been true.

Pearl Month, observed globally through the month of June, has in recent years become a meaningful moment for the jewellery industry to pause and draw attention to a gem that has been part of human adornment longer than almost any other. The timing also coincides with a broader shift in how Indian consumers are approaching fine jewellery. The buyer today is more considered, more aware of provenance, and more interested in pieces that carry meaning alongside beauty. The pearl, which requires no cutting and no intervention, arriving already finished from nature, answers something in that sensibility.

Nowhere in India is this conversation more rooted than in Hyderabad.

The city’s relationship with pearls predates modern commerce by centuries. During the reign of the Nizams, Hyderabad was one of the most significant pearl trading centres in the world, drawing merchants from Basra, the Persian Gulf, and Southeast Asia to its markets. The Nizams themselves were among the most celebrated collectors of fine pearls in history, and their patronage shaped a culture of pearl appreciation that embedded itself into the city’s identity in ways that have outlasted the era. Hyderabad did not simply trade in pearls. It understood them.

That understanding has been passed down through the craftsmen, the traders, and the jewellers who stayed in the city and kept the knowledge alive. Today, Hyderabad remains India’s undisputed pearl capital, home to the country’s deepest concentration of pearl expertise, from grading and sourcing to handcrafting and certification. The city’s pearl heritage is not a historical footnote. It is a living tradition, and it continues to shape the quality standard against which pearl jewellery across India is measured.

It is within this tradition that legacy jewellery brand Sri Jagdamba Pearls has operated since 1924. Founded during the Nizam era and built on the principles of certified quality, honest craftsmanship, and multigenerational trust, the brand carries over a hundred years of pearl knowledge across its collections. With the largest pearl jewellery range in India, spanning classic South Sea pearls, freshwater varieties, baroque forms, and contemporary pearl and gemstone fusions, Sri Jagdamba Pearls has long served as the primary destination for buyers who approach pearl jewellery with seriousness.

The shift currently underway in Indian jewellery consumption reflects values the brand has held for decades. Younger buyers are no longer shopping only for occasions. The jewellery they want is lighter, more personal, and built for the life they actually live. Pearl jewellery, which works as naturally with a cotton saree on a regular morning as it does with a bridal lehenga, sits comfortably at this intersection. Certification matters more. Provenance matters more. The question of where a pearl came from and how it was graded is no longer a niche concern. It is increasingly the first question a thoughtful buyer asks.

Commenting on the occasion, Avanish Agarwal, Managing Partner, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, said:

“Pearl Month is a reminder of why this gem has endured for as long as it has. At Sri Jagdamba Pearls, we have spent a hundred years ensuring that every pearl we sell is something a customer can trust completely. Hyderabad’s pearl legacy is one of the most significant in the world, and we feel a genuine responsibility to carry it forward with the rigour it deserves.”

To mark Pearl Month 2026, Sri Jagdamba Pearls is offering a flat 50 per cent off across its pearl and gemstone collections throughout June, including its premium South Sea pearl range. The offer is available across all Sri Jagdamba Pearls stores and on jpearls.com