Kyari Achieves INR 20 Crore In Revenue, Crosses 10 Lakh Customers and Targets INR 100 Crore Revenue by 2027

June 10 : Kyari, India’s D2C green décor brand has achieved profitability at the PAT level while crossing over 10,00,000 customers across India, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. The company, which has crossed INR 20 crores in revenue in 2025-26, is now targeting INR 100 crore in annual revenue by 2027-28, driven by expansion across quick commerce, marketplaces, and its direct-to-consumer channels.

Founded in April 2022 in Indore, Kyari was built with a simple belief that plant care in India is often perceived as difficult and inconsistent, and can be made effortless through thoughtful design, technology, and curated product innovation. Over time, the brand has evolved into a fast-growing green décor company catering to modern urban households.

Today, Kyari operates in the indoor plants and plant-care category with a portfolio of more than 200 SKUs, including self-watering planters, curated plants, and plant-care accessories. Bengaluru remains its strongest market, contributing significantly to overall demand.

The brand has also seen strong customer retention, with nearly 25% of revenue coming from repeat customers, reflecting sustained product adoption and trust.

A key driver of Kyari’s growth has been the rise of quick commerce, which has significantly accelerated discovery and delivery of live plants and plant-care products across urban India.

“When we started Kyari, many people believed live plants could never become a scalable online business. We focused on solving a real problem by making plant care effortless. What we are building is still at a very early stage, but the demand clearly shows we are moving in the right direction,” said Agam Choudhary, Co-Founder & CEO, Kyari.

Sustainability remains a core part of Kyari’s approach, with eco-friendly packaging and a focus on improving water efficiency through its self-watering planter systems.

Notably, Kyari’s founders were recently featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list, adding to their growing recognition within the startup ecosystem.

“For us, the real achievement is building something customers genuinely connect with. The trust we’ve earned motivates us to keep expanding access to green living across India,” said Saksham Jain, Co-Founder, Kyari.

The company continues to expand its presence across India and strengthen its omnichannel strategy, while exploring new product categories within the home and lifestyle segment.