Hyderabad, May 22nd, 2024: Big Hello, a specialty fashion brand for plus-sized people, today announced its retail experience store launch in Hyderabad with the opening of four new stores. The Big Hello stores in Kukatpally, Upperpally, Miyapur, and Panjagutta neighbourhoods will offer stylish and high-quality fashion clothings and accessories for the plus-sized men and women living in the twin-cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The Hyderabad stores are designed as ‘Experience Stores‘ and feature vibrant interiors with dancing mannequin and excellent and engaging customer service, representing the lively and happy spirit of the brand. Big Hello is the first brand in India to provide a dedicated lounge for its customers to sit and shop comfortably, enhancing their retail shopping experience.

With this launch, Big Hello has taken the total number of its physical retail stores to 11, spread across Bangalore, Chennai, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad. The brand also runs an e-commerce store and plans to open eight additional stores in Hyderabad by the end of this financial year. Big Hello is owned by Absolute Brands and Retail Private Limited (ABRPL), a fast-growing fashion retailing company founded by Vishnu Prasad.

“Hyderabadis love to express their personality through truly stylish and well-fitting clothes, but for a large number of plus-sized people, finding such clothes has always been an uphill battle. Big Hello’s launch in Hyderabad solves this problem and brings local people ready access to world-class fashion and fits without compromise,” said Vishnu Prasad, Founder and CEO of Absolute Brands and Retail Pvt Ltd (ABRPL).

Big Hello offers western and Indian ethnic wear for men and women with highly technical and perfect fits and finish for every body type, occasion, mood and moment. The range includes shirts and t-shirts, trousers, jeans, chinos, shorts, blazers, kurtas, ethnic bottom-wear, and bandhgalas. The brand also offers a wide range of accessories including belts, tummy tucker, scarves, ties, pocket squares, and suspenders.

Mr. Prasad said that Big Hello will soon expand and open more stores in Telangana and other southern states. “We are establishing Big Hello to be the go-to destination for plus-size fashion across India. The brand offers stylish, high-quality garments that are exquisitely crafted to fit the unique curves and contours of plus-sized bodies,” he added.

The Big Hello stores in Hyderabad are located at:

Vasavi Sri Sri Signature in Kukatpally

Mantra Mall, Upperpally

GSM Mall, Miyapur

Uma Plaza, Nagarjuna Circle, Panjagutta

Indian plus-size fashion apparel market, estimated at ₹88,000 crore, has a 12% share in the overall fashion market. Of this, the share of the organised market is estimated at 33%, or about ₹29,000 crore. This market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 25% over the next five years.