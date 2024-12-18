BLR Airport’s 080 Lounges receive ‘Best Domestic Airport Lounge’ and ‘Favourite Airport Lounge’ Awards

Bengaluru, December 18, 2024: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru’s (BLR Airport) 080 Domestic Lounge at Terminal 2 (T2) has been honoured with the ‘Best Domestic Airport Lounge’ recognition at the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards. Furthermore, the 080 International Lounge at T2 has been granted the title of ‘Favourite Airport Lounge’ at the Condé Nast Reader’s Choice Awards 2024. These recognitions reflect the airport’s commitment to creating a world-class travel experience, blending comfort, elegance, and exceptional service for passengers.

The prestigious Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveller magazines conduct these annual reader’s choice awards to celebrate the finest establishments in the travel and hospitality industry. These accolades highlight the trust and appreciation passengers have for BLR Airport’s 080 Lounges.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited said, “Receiving the awards from Condé Nast Traveller and Travel + Leisure speaks of the passion and care that went into shaping the lounges at Terminal 2. Every element of the lounges reflects our commitment to crafting spaces that combine elegance, comfort, and a deep sense of place. These recognitions motivate us to continue elevating the travel experience and setting new standards in hospitality.”

BLR Airport continues to earn global recognition, securing prestigious accolades and these honors highlight the airport’s commitment to excellence, with the T2 lounges standing out for their world-class design, superior hospitality, and unique fusion of local culture with modern luxury. The 080 Lounges at T2 are known for their innovative design inspired by Bengaluru’s vibrant culture and greenery. They offer passengers a relaxing retreat with state-of-the-art amenities, including diverse culinary options, workstations, high-speed Wi-Fi, and premium hospitality services. The lounges’ seamless blend of luxury and functionality has made them favorites among travellers.