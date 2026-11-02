How Information on Policy Documents Needed For Purchase & No-Claim Bonus Lower Costs of a New Car

Being aware of the no-claim bonus (NCB) and the policy documents needed for purchase of new car insurance may be useful for transferring eligible discounts from your existing car. A no-claim bonus (NCB) rewards a policyholder for a claim-free insurance period by reducing the own-damage premium.

In case you need to change your car, the reward can pass on to the new car if the eligibility conditions and insurer requirements are met. However, it does not reduce every part of the premium, which also depends on the car, selected cover and other rating factors. Keeping NCB proof ready helps ensure the discount is recorded correctly.

What Is a No-Claim Bonus in Car Insurance?

A no-claim bonus (NCB) is a discount that insurers offer to policyholders who do not raise a claim during a policy term. It applies to the own damage section of the policy and has no link with the third-party component. The discount grows with each claim-free year, and the increase continues for five consecutive claim-free years.

The bonus belongs to the policyholder and not to the vehicle. It stays with you even when you change your car.

How It Can Lower the Premium on Your New Car

When you upgrade, the accumulated bonus can be applied to the own damage premium of the new policy. This leads to a reduced premium compared with a policy that begins without any discount. For this reason, the no claim bonus in car insurance is a useful factor while planning the overall budget for a new vehicle.

The benefits of retaining it include:

A reduced own damage premium on your new car insurance policy

Recognition of responsible driving habits over the years

Portability across insurers, so you can bring it along if you switch to another provider

The actual benefit depends on the number of claim-free years, the insurer’s underwriting guidelines and the terms of the policy.

Conditions for Carrying the Bonus Forward

Insurers generally allow the transfer when you sell or transfer ownership of the old car and buy a new one. A few conditions apply:

The transfer works between private vehicles, so a bonus earned on a two-wheeler policy cannot move to a car policy.

You cannot use the old car’s bonus for a new car while you continue to own the old one.

If you plan to hand the old car to a family member, complete the ownership transfer first.

Policy Documents Needed for Purchase of New Car Insurance

Keeping the paperwork ready saves time when you buy the policy. The usual policy documents needed for purchase during an upgrade include-

NCB certificate or retention letter from the previous insurer

Copy of the previous car insurance policy

Ownership transfer proof or registration certificate (RC) copy of the old car, where it has been sold

Invoice and registration details of the new car

Identity and address proof for KYC

Requirements of the new car insurance policy may vary between insurers, so confirm the final list with your insurer before you proceed.

Steps to Transfer Your No Claim Bonus

Consider the following steps to know how to transfer the NCB and the documents required for the same-

Get an NCB Certificate

Ask your current insurer for a certificate showing the NCB you have earned. You will need it when insuring your new car.

Complete the Required Forms

If you want to sell your old vehicle, fill out Forms 29 and 30 to transfer the ownership of the vehicle. Consult with your insurance company to know about other forms required.

Collect the Certificate

Once your details are checked, your insurer will issue the NCB certificate. Keep it safe for your new policy.

Share It with Your New Insurer

You need to pass the certificate to your new insurer when buying new car insurance. They will verify your eligibility for NCB and offer you the discount.

Final Thoughts

The process of buying a new car is made simple by knowing how to deal with the no-claim bonus and what documents should be kept handy. A clear claim-free record can help you get a lower own damage premium for the car insurance policy.

Also, all the relevant papers will help the process transfer smoothly. You just need to review your options carefully and choose a policy that suits your needs and budget.