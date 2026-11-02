AD Ports Group Appoints Dr. Afif Saif Al Yafei as Group Chief Executive Officer

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 02 November 2026: AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Afif Saif Al Yafei as Group Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Al Yafei joins AD Ports Group from TAQA Transmission, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. He brings more than two decades of executive experience across the infrastructure, utilities and industrial sectors, with expertise across business transformation, operational excellence, investment and international growth. At TAQA Transmission, he led a major national infrastructure business and oversaw significant growth in its asset base and capital investment programme.

He previously held senior leadership positions at Tabreed and ADNOC Gas and serves on several corporate boards. His experience also includes strategy, governance, corporate development, digital transformation and national talent development.

Dr. Al Yafei succeeds Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, who has led AD Ports Group since 2014. During his tenure, the Group grew from a local port operator into an integrated global trade and logistics business.

H.E. Shadi Malak, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said: “Dr. Afif brings extensive experience leading major infrastructure and industrial businesses, together with a strong understanding of the strategic and operational demands of complex organisations. His expertise in growth, investment, governance and organisational development will support AD Ports Group as it builds on its strong foundations and enters its next phase of development.”

Under Dr. Al Yafei’s leadership, AD Ports Group will continue to grow as an integrated global trade and logistics business. With a presence in more than 50 countries across five continents and 40 terminals, the Group remains committed to its clients and stakeholders, to advancing its strategic priorities and to contributing to the UAE’s economic development, in line with the vision and guidance of the UAE’s wise leadership.