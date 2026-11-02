Three Chicken Dinners and a Crown: Nongshim RedForce Turn One Point into 82 to Win BMIC 2026 in Mumbai as India Sweeps Fourth to Sixth

A one-point deadlock became an 82-point statement – Nongshim RedForce piled up five Chicken Dinners and 148 finish points across 18 matches to be crowned BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA INTERNATIONAL CUP 2026 champions, while Gladiators Esports finished as India’s best side in fourth and the Global Championship 2026 line-ups were confirmed at the Dome.

Nongshim RedForce, the Korea Esports League 2026 champions, won BMIC 2026 with 233 points, five Winner Winner Chicken Dinners (WWCDs) and a tournament-high 148 finish points – sealing the title with a 133-point final day that included three Chicken Dinners

Defending champions Kiwoom DRX finished runners-up on 151, edging Dplus KIA (149) in an all-Korean podium decided by two points

Gladiators Esports produced India’s performance of the tournament – a 66-point final day with two Chicken Dinners to finish fourth on 144 – with Outrage Esports (5th) and K9 Esports (6th) completing an Indian sweep of the next three places

Nongshim RedForce’s XZY1 claimed a double at the individual awards – MVP and The Grenadier – with teammate SOEZ named Best IGL, while India’s Taurus of K9 Esports took Best Clutch

Following the tournament, the Global Championship 2026 slots were confirmed: Nongshim RedForce join BMSD 2026 champions iQOO SouL in the Gauntlet stage, while Kiwoom DRX, Dplus KIA and Valor enter the Group Stage

BMIC 2026 closes KRAFTON India’s 2026 season of four flagship LAN tournaments across four cities – Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Mumbai

Mumbai, November 1, 2026: The BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA INTERNATIONAL CUP (BMIC) 2026 concluded at the Dome, SVP Indoor Stadium (NSCI), Mumbai, with Nongshim RedForce crowned champions after one of the most emphatic final days international BGMI competition has seen.

For two days, this tournament was defined by a single point – 72–71 after Day 1, 100–99 after Day 2, Nongshim RedForce and Dplus KIA locked together at the top. On the final day, the KEL 2026 champions ended the argument outright: 133 points across six matches, including three Chicken Dinners and 91 finish points, to finish on 233 – 82 clear of the field – with a tournament-high five WWCDs and 148 finish points across the three days.

“What Nongshim RedForce did on the final day was a masterclass – and exactly why we bring the world’s best to Indian soil,” said Karan Pathak, Associate Director – Esports, KRAFTON India. “Our teams didn’t shy from that level: Gladiators finishing as India’s best after the month they’ve had, three Indian sides in the top six, and Taurus taking Best Clutch against this field. BMIC 2026 closes our biggest season yet – and the gap our players are chasing has never been clearer, or closer.”

Behind them, the battle for the podium went to the wire. Kiwoom DRX, the defending champions, produced a 56-point final day to claim second on 151 – denying Dplus KIA, who had sat second for two days, by just two points in an all-Korean top three.

India’s tournament ended on its strongest note. Gladiators Esports – runners-up at BMSD after fighting from 22nd in the Semi-Finals, and 12th here at the halfway mark of this event – closed BMIC 2026 with a 66-point final day and two Chicken Dinners to finish fourth on 144, the best-placed Indian side against the finest of Korea and Japan. Outrage Esports (125) and K9 Esports (116) completed an Indian hold on fourth, fifth and sixth, and the individual honours carried an Indian stamp too: K9’s Taurus – The Eliminator at BMSD just two weeks ago – was named Best Clutch. Nongshim RedForce swept the remaining awards, with XZY1 taking both MVP and The Grenadier and SOEZ named Best IGL.

The road from Mumbai now leads to the world stage. Following the tournament, the Global Championship 2026 line-ups were confirmed: Nongshim RedForce advance to the Gauntlet stage, where they join BMSD 2026 champions iQOO SouL – India’s representatives by right of their Hyderabad triumph – while Kiwoom DRX, Dplus KIA and Japan’s Valor enter the Group Stage.

BMIC 2026 also brings the curtain down on KRAFTON India’s 2026 season – four flagship LAN tournaments across Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Mumbai, culminating in a week where India hosted, and tested itself against, the best of Asia.

BMIC 2026 – INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Award Player Team MVP XZY1 Nongshim RedForce Best IGL SOEZ Nongshim RedForce Best Clutch Taurus K9 Esports The Grenadier XZY1 Nongshim RedForce

BMIC 2026 – FINAL STANDINGS

Rank Team Country WWCDs Position Points Finish Points Total 1 Nongshim RedForce South Korea 5 85 148 233 2 Kiwoom DRX South Korea 2 52 99 151 3 Dplus KIA South Korea 3 61 88 149 4 Gladiators Esports India 3 46 98 144 5 Outrage Esports India 2 42 83 125 6 K9 Esports India 2 36 80 116 7 Daejeon Game PT South Korea 0 25 87 112 8 KINOTROPE gaming Japan 0 33 62 95 9 iQOO 8Bit India 0 27 66 93 10 Blitz Epigrotive Gaming India 0 30 59 89 11 REIGNITE Japan 0 38 50 88 12 iQOO SouL India 0 18 69 87 13 FOCUS South Korea 0 26 55 81 14 MAKING THE ROAD Japan 0 26 49 75 15 Valor Japan 1 21 43 64 16 Versus Japan 0 10 13 23

GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 – CONFIRMED SLOTS

Team Stage iQOO SouL (India) Gauntlet Nongshim RedForce (South Korea) Gauntlet Kiwoom DRX (South Korea) Group Stage Dplus KIA (South Korea) Group Stage Valor (Japan) Group Stage

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON’s franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players’ dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Additionally, KRAFTON has also launched the ₹6,000 crore KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund with Naver and Mirae Asset to support high-potential startups. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), currently in its fourth cohort, enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance. Recently, KRAFTON launched the KIGI Academy, new industry-academia initiative designed to build India’s game development talent ecosystem, in association with IIT Madras.