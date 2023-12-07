BlueHeat By Nysh.in launches Pain relief patches for neck and shoulder

Say Goodbye to Aches and Pains with BluHeat Pain Relief Patches

Innovative Heat Therapy Patches for Targeted Pain Relief

Experience Fast and Effective Pain Relief with BluHeat Heat Therapy Patches

Mumbai, India – December 07, 2023: Nysh. in, a trusted and leading provider of effective pain relief innovations, proudly announces the launch of its latest product – BlueHeat Pain Relief Patches for Neck and Shoulder. These patches are ingeniously designed to provide fast and effective relief for specific areas of discomfort. The advanced, safe, and all-natural heating technology used by these patches, works effectively on the targeted area by increasing the blood flow, promoting healing, and infusing a warm sensation that soothes sore muscles and joints.

Features of BlueHeat Pain Relief Patches for Neck and Shoulder

Targeted Relief: The patches are specially designed to target muscle pain in the neck and shoulder area with a unique shape that conforms to your strained muscles for targeted relief.

Air-activated & Advanced Heating Technology: These heat patches are activated by air, no external source of heating is required & they use advanced heating technology to deliver deeply penetrating heat that helps relax muscles, increase circulation and alleviate pain.

Non-Invasive and Drug-Free: The patches are totally crafted using harmless and naturally sourced ingredients, thus offering a non-invasive, drug-free way to alleviate pain and get back to your daily routine.

Odor-free and Discreet: These patches are odorless, stain-free and mess-free, contrary to traditional hot water bags, ointments, etc., letting you to use them with the certainty of not being troubled with odor or stains.

Thin and Easy to Apply: The pain relief patch is thin, easy to apply, and sticks directly to the area of pain, without leaving any marks or stains on the clothes.

Long-Lasting: The patch provides warmth for over 4 hours, allowing you to move freely and stress-free for a longer period.

In the words of Bhavna V, Co-Founder at Nysh.in: “We are thrilled to introduce BluHeat pain relief patches, focussing on a detailed understanding of the needs of the consumers. Our pain relief patches are beneficial, due to their ability to provide localized, steady, and prolonged relief, alongside their convenience to use and potential for zero side effects as compared to other forms of pain relief medication. We believe in simplifying science and creating purposeful products that improve the quality of our lives”.

If you’re struggling with chronic or temporary pain and discomfort in the neck and shoulder area,BlueHeat Pain Relief Patches for Neck and Shoulder are the perfect solution for fast, effective, and safe pain relief. These patches can help alleviate neck and shoulder pain caused by strains, sprains, muscle soreness, and arthritis.

Availability: BluHeat Pain Relief Patches are now available for purchase at Nysh.in, Amazon, Tata 1 mg, and Flipkart, offering unparalleled comfort and relief for individuals dealing with neck and shoulder pain.