Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty Ranks Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives as the Best in Class for Family Holidays

After the grand Diwali celebrations, Shilpa Shetty, accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, her two children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra, close friend Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal and her family embarked on an enchanting post-Diwali retreat at Kuda Villingili.

Nestled amidst the luxurious backdrop of pristine beaches and turquoise waters, Kuda Villingili offered Shilpa and her family an unparalleled retreat that felt like a home away from home. The resort’s idyllic setting and top-notch amenities allowed the family to unwind and indulge in the lap of luxury.

“I have to say, Kuda Villingili Resort truly stands out as one of the best resorts in the Maldives. The impeccable staff and the luxurious yet genuinely comfortable ambiance made us feel right at home on this beautiful island. Every moment of our holiday was truly enjoyable. What pleasantly surprised me the most was the exceptional culinary experience at Kuda Villingili. I tasted over 12 diverse types of cuisines, and among them, Spice, the fantastic Indian restaurant, became an absolute favorite. Starting our days with healthy breakfast options at The Restaurant added a delightful touch to our mornings. The resort’s massive swimming pool quickly became our go-to hangout spot; it’s perfect for families. Kuda Villingili wasn’t just a place to stay; it became the backdrop for lasting memories of an ideal family holiday filled with love and laughter, and we can’t wait to come back soon,” she said.

Documenting her blissful experience on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty expressed her appreciation for the warm reception, diverse breakfast choices, and her newfound love for mango sticky rice. The resort’s staff, known for their discreet hospitality, played a crucial role in ensuring a serene and secluded stay tailored for high-profile guests.

Shilpa, renowned for her iconic roles and impeccable style, showcased her beach glam in a stunning Shivan and Narresh halter midi dress, leaving her Instagram followers in awe with the hashtag #beachvibes.

Embracing the Maldivian ambience, Shilpa Shetty created enduring memories, from watching breathtaking sunsets on a cruise to indulging in the thrill of fishing. She expressed her love for fishing trips in the Maldives, deeming it an experience not to be missed.

Kuda Villingili Resort’s family-friendly atmosphere resonated with Shilpa, who shared heartwarming moments of her son Viaan radiating joy while enjoying ice cream.

Viaan’s participation in a cooking class, where he made fried rice under the guidance of the hotel’s chefs, added to the family’s delightful experience.

The family spent quality time by the resort’s pool, the largest in the Maldives, and stayed in the three-bedroom residence – an ideal accommodation for families or large groups of friends.

The Maldives, renowned for its crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and unparalleled privacy, continues to be Bollywood’s preferred holiday destination. Kuda Villingili Resort’s unique combination of warm hospitality, breathtaking natural beauty, and exclusivity solidifies its status as the best-in-class retreat for high-profile family holidays.

For more information and reservations, visit www.kudavillingili.com or contact reservations@kudavillingili.com