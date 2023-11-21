Pikachu Comes to Delhi NCR for Pokémon Mela

Noida, November 21, 2023 – DLF Malls and The Pokémon Company have joined hands to hold the first-ever Pokémon Mela in Delhi NCR. Scheduled over three weekends in November and December, the event will provide a fun weekend experience for people of all ages. In this unprecedented Pokémon celebration, fans will be able to meet Pikachu and enjoy participating in interactive activities, with a chance to take exclusive Pokémon goodies back home with them.

The first Pokémon Mela is being held at DLF Mall of India, Noida, on November 17, 18, and 19, followed by DLF Avenue, Saket, on December 2 and 3, and DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, on December 8 and 9. Visitors can enjoy a variety of differing attractions at each venue offering a unique experience for those visiting the mall.

The biggest attractions in store include dance performances and parades by Pikachu, for the first time in India. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet Pikachu and create special memories together. Visitors will get to participate in exciting quiz contests to display their Pokémon knowledge and win prizes. Kids can also enjoy watching Pokémon animation videos and coloring their favorite Pokémon, while social media lovers can click fun pictures at the Pokémon photo booth and take part in a post-and-win campaign to become the lucky winners of Pokémon plush toys. Pokémon GO fans can enjoy special Pokéstops in the Pokémon GO app. There is something for everyone at the event including exciting gifts for all Pokémon fans visiting such as free sun visors, booklets, and stickers.

Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director, DLF Retail, expressed her enthusiasm about this unprecedented event hosted at DLF Mall of India, stating, “We are absolutely thrilled to introduce the first-ever Pokémon Mela in India at DLF Mall of India. It’s an exceptional event that promises to bring joy and excitement to our patrons. We are committed to providing such unparalleled innovative shopping and entertainment experiences, and this one-of-a-kind initiative underscores our dedication to creating unforgettable moments for all our patrons”. Mr. Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer at The Pokémon Company, also shared his excitement for Pokémon’s advent into India’s event landscape, saying, “We are delighted to partner with DLF Malls as our co-host for the very first Pokémon Mela. Pokémon is here to stay. We want to create more and more opportunities to reach out to audiences in India and find a place in their everyday life. We believe that on-ground events are key to fostering meaningful interactions with existing Pokémon fans while carving a way to connect with new ones. We invite people in Delhi NCR to join the fun at the venues and experience the enchanting world of Pokémon”.

Pokémon Mela in Delhi NCR marks the beginning of a series of initiatives planned by The Pokémon Company to enhance the presence of Pokémon in India and create opportunities for people to interact with Pokémon in real life. DLF Malls and Pokémon hope that these events will spread joy and attract more people to the malls to enjoy a fun and interactive weekend.