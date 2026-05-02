BPTP Capital City Hosts MediaTek, Signalling Demand for High-Quality Workspaces

Noida, May 02: BPTP Limited, a leading real estate developer in NCR, has leased office space at its Grade-A commercial development, Capital City in Sector 94, Noida, to Taiwan-based semiconductor company MediaTek for its new research and development (R&D) hub.

Spread across approximately 104,000 sq. ft. across three floors, the facility supports MediaTek’s expanding R&D operations in India. The centre has recently become operational and marks MediaTek’s second R&D hub in the country, after Bengaluru, further reinforcing Noida’s growing stature as a preferred destination for global technology and innovation-led companies. Strategically located with seamless connectivity to Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida, BPTP Capital City is situated around 300 metres from the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station, offering strong accessibility for corporate occupiers.

Commenting on the development, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP, said: “The leasing by MediaTek at Capital City reflects the increasing interest from global technology companies in well-connected, high–quality commercial developments in NCR. With a focus on infrastructure, sustainability, and occupier experience, Capital City is positioned to support evolving workspace requirements of leading corporates.” A MediaTek spokesperson added: “India continues to be a key market for MediaTek’s innovation and engineering capabilities. The new R&D facility in Noida is aligned with our efforts to expand our talent base and strengthen our research capabilities. The location and infrastructure at BPTP Capital City support our operational requirements and provide a conducive environment for our teams.”

BPTP Capital City is a Grade-A commercial development designed in alignment with global sustainability benchmarks. The project has achieved LEED v4.1 O&M Platinum Certification, along with IGBC Platinum and WELL Core Platinum Certification, reflecting its focus on energy efficiency, environmental performance, and occupant well-being.

The development also reflects a global design approach, with architectural design by Robert A.M. Stern and interior design by HBA Studios. This is complemented by carefully curated architectural elements, including the use of a refined limestone façade, contributing to the project’s distinct and enduring identity.

The development offers approximately 780,000 sq. ft. of office and mixed-use space, featuring modern infrastructure, including multi-level parking, vertical mobility systems, and a range of occupier amenities such as food courts, wellness facilities, and co-working spaces.

The addition of MediaTek further strengthens the tenant mix at Capital City, which already houses companies across sectors including technology, financial services, manufacturing, and education.