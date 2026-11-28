A partnership that will prepare Galgotias students to save, invest and guard their money with confidence before they draw their first salary

Greater Noida, 28 November 2026: Galgotias University students will learn how markets work, how to protect their savings and how to spot a scam, through a programme backed by the institution that has shaped India’s capital markets since 1875. BSE Limited and the University have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the National Securities Market Awareness Campaign (NSMAC), delivered through MUST (Mentoring of University/College Students by Trainers) under SEBI’s Project Jagrook. The MoU was signed by Mr Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO, BSE Limited, and Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, with Dr N K Gaur, Registrar, Galgotias University.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “A Viksit Bharat needs a generation that understands money as confidently as it understands technology. This collaboration with BSE means our students will earn, save and invest with knowledge rather than guesswork, and we will put our faculty and campus fully behind it.”

What the programme covers

BSE and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) will train and certify University faculty as Partner Trainers under SEBI’s SMART (Securities Market Trainers) framework, and BSE will supply teaching material and review session quality. Students will move from budgeting, saving and compounding to equity, mutual funds, IPOs and debt instruments, investor protection, and how to avoid scams and cyber fraud. The programme is free, and the University aims to cover its entire final-year cohort. Each participant sits the SEBI Investor Awareness Test (SIAT), conducted by NISM, and receives a certificate on passing. Sessions will begin once the first Partner Trainers complete their certification.

Building on the NISM partnership

The MoU extends the University’s collaboration with SEBI’s National Institute of Securities Markets, announced in May 2026. Through it, students already have access to NISM certifications and e-learning in securities markets, mutual funds, equity derivatives, research analysis and risk management. They also train at the Centre for Capital Market Simulation in the School of Finance and Commerce, working through real-time market scenarios in a risk-free setting. With BSE, students move from certification and simulation to direct engagement with a stock exchange.

Galgotias Dialogue Series

Mr Ramamurthy announced the MoU to students at the Galgotias Dialogue Series. He praised the University’s facilities, saying he had been so absorbed by what students showed him on campus that he lost track of time. On his walk he saw students using 3D printing, building drones and robots, and developing tools to detect cataracts.

Speaking about the MoU, Mr Ramamurthy said, “This partnership is meant for you, the students. When you pass the test, you gain two things, a real understanding of how to invest wisely and a certificate you can show your future employers.”

On building institutions, he said, “I have never chased market share. What makes an exchange last is the depth and breadth of its market.” He noted that only about 1,600 of India’s roughly 8 crore registered SMEs are listed, and called capital formation the primary duty of capital markets on India’s path to Viksit Bharat. He warned students against acting on overheard investment tips and urged them to take risks and keep learning. “Knowledge gives you a short-term advantage, but attitude gives you a long-term one,” he said.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft and byteXL, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

For media enquiries: communications@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in