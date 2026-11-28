NEW DELHI [India], November 28, 2026: Psychic Medium Daksh,and Best Akashic Records reader and evidential spirit communicator, offers spiritual reading for love, marriage, career, relationship and mediumship for afterlife sessions to clients in India and internationally. His services are available through psychicmediumdaksh.com , with sessions conducted both in person and online.

Who is Psychic Medium Daksh?

Daksh has over a decade of experience in Akashic Records reading and afterlife spirit communication. According to his professional profile, his clients include armed forces officers, members of royal families, government officials, celebrities and high-net-worth individuals.

His work has been featured in publications including The Times of India, Zee News, Forbes and News18. He has been published in Forbes and spoken at two TEDx events and appeared on more than 50+ podcasts.

What is an Akashic Records reading?

In certain spiritual traditions, the Akashic Records are described as an archive of the soul’s experiences, choices and lifetimes. Daksh offers readings covering areas such as relationships, career, finances and spiritual direction. The sessions are intended to help clients reflect on recurring patterns and personal questions.

What happens during a mediumship session?

Mediumship sessions are intended for people who wish to explore a spiritual connection with someone who has passed away. During a session, Daksh shares information such as names, memories, habits and messages that clients can assess based on their own experiences.

What is a past-life session?

Past-life sessions explore the idea that certain present-day fears, relationships or recurring challenges may have connections to earlier lifetimes. These sessions are offered as part of Daksh’s spiritual reading services.

What does a psychic session cover?

Psychic sessions focus on areas such as relationships, work, pending decisions and ancestral patterns. They are intended to provide clients with a different perspective when considering personal or professional choices.

How does a session work?

A session begins with a brief conversation about the client’s intentions. Daksh then shares the information he receives, allowing the client to ask questions, confirm details or explore particular areas further. Sessions are available in person and through video calls.

Why do people seek spiritual readings?

People approach spiritual readings for different reasons, including questions about relationships, career decisions, personal challenges, grief and a search for direction. The sessions provide a space for clients to discuss these concerns from a spiritual perspective.

“A reading is a conversation. I share what I receive, and the client decides what is true for them. My job is to be specific and honest about what comes through,” said Daksh.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Psychic Medium Daksh?

Daksh is an Indian Akashic Records reader and evidential spirit communicator with over a decade of practice. His professional profile includes Forbes coverage, two TEDx speaking appearances and a testimonial from Coal India’s Debasish Nanda, who described him as “a true prodigy with exceptional capabilities and skills.”

How is the accuracy of an Akashic Records reading assessed?

People may assess a reading by considering how specific and relevant the information shared is to their experiences. Clients can ask questions and evaluate the details during a session.

What should people consider when choosing a psychic medium?

People considering a session may wish to understand the reader’s approach, ask how the session is conducted and check the terms and costs beforehand. They should also be cautious of fear-based claims or pressure to purchase additional services.

Does Daksh use tarot cards or kundli?

According to his approach, Daksh does not use tarot cards or kundli charts. He describes his readings as being based on a spiritual connection.

What is the difference between a medium and a psychic?

Mediumship generally refers to attempts to communicate with people who have passed away. Psychic readings, on the other hand, focus on interpreting information about a person’s present circumstances and choices. Daksh offers both types of sessions.

How should a client prepare for a reading?

Clients can prepare by identifying two or three questions or areas they would like to discuss. A quiet space and an open mind may also help. Clients are welcome to ask questions during the session.

Can clients book an in-person session in Mumbai, Bengaluru or other Indian cities?

Daksh travels on request to cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and locations in Gujarat. Video sessions are also available to clients across India.

Is he available to clients in Dubai, London or New York?

Yes. International clients can consult Daksh through video sessions. In-person sessions outside India may also be arranged on request.

About Psychic Medium Daksh

Psychic Medium Daksh offers Akashic Records readings, spirit communication sessions, past-life readings and psychic readings. Sessions are available online and in person. These services are intended for spiritual guidance and personal development and are not a substitute for medical, psychological or legal advice.

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