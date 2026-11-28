There are stories in the wild that are never told in words. They unfold in the piercing gaze of a tiger, the silent footsteps of an elusive feline, the stillness of a forest and the extraordinary rhythm of life far removed from human habitation. For those who venture into the wilderness with patience, sensitivity and respect, nature reveals a world that is as fascinating as it is fragile.

Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery (KBAG), in collaboration with Sanctuary Nature Foundation, brings these stories to Mumbai through Whispers of the Wild – A Journey into Nature’s Untold Stories, an exhibition featuring the evocative work of conservation photographer Shivaram Subramaniam, alongside Sanctuary Nature Foundation’s award-winning wildlife photography of 2026.

The exhibition will open with a special preview on November 29, 2026, at 5.30 pm at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

For Pooja Bajaj, Director, Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, the gallery’s engagement with wildlife conservation carries a deeply personal significance. Inspired by her late husband Anant Bajaj’s love for wildlife and his longstanding association with Sanctuary, she has sought to carry forward his legacy by transforming the gallery into a platform where artistic expression meets environmental consciousness.

Over the past two years, Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery has hosted several wildlife conservation exhibitions in collaboration with Sanctuary Nature Foundation and Sarmaya Art Foundation, while supporting artists and photographers committed to documenting the natural world.

“At KBAG, it is a continuation of our shared love for wildlife, transformed through art into awareness, engagement and, hopefully, action,” says Pooja Bajaj.

For conservation photographer Shivaram Subramaniam, Whispers of the Wild represents a journey spanning over two decades across India’s forests, mountains and grasslands. His curated collection celebrates the remarkable diversity of India’s wild cats, capturing not merely their physical magnificence but also their elusive nature, distinctive personalities and untamed spirit.

“Over two decades of travelling across India’s forests, mountains and grasslands have shaped my journey as a wildlife photographer. Whispers of the Wild is a curated collection celebrating India’s remarkable diversity of wild cats. More than photographs, these images capture the beauty, elusive nature and spirit of our wild felines, offering a personal tribute to the wilderness that continues to inspire me,” says Shivaram Subramaniam.

Complementing his portfolio is a showcase of Sanctuary Nature Foundation’s award-winning wildlife photography of 2026, bringing together different perspectives on the natural world and the importance of preserving its extraordinary biodiversity.

Extending beyond the gallery walls, the exhibition seeks to transform passive appreciation into meaningful participation through a series of specially curated engagements.

On November 29, acclaimed storyteller Mehak Mirza Prabhu will conduct a wildlife storytelling session designed to spark curiosity, nurture imagination and introduce young minds to the wonders of wildlife and nature.

On December 5, a fireside conversation with Shivaram Subramaniam, moderated by photographer Sushrut SK, will explore his journey into wildlife photography, offering insights into the experiences and encounters that have shaped his relationship with the wilderness.

Sanctuary Nature Foundation, through its Kids for Tigers programme, will also engage children from marginalised schools in interactive activities, including postcard writing and storytelling with noted conservationist Bittu Sahgal. These engagements will encourage children to discover the natural world, develop empathy towards wildlife and understand their own role in protecting the planet.

Together, these initiatives seek to bring students, young photographers, artists and wildlife enthusiasts closer to conservation, not merely as spectators but as active participants in a larger environmental dialogue.

“At Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, through these initiatives, we believe that art has the power to create awareness, encourage dialogue and inspire action,” adds Pooja Bajaj.

At a time when the distance between humanity and nature continues to grow, Whispers of the Wild is an invitation to reconnect with the world beyond our own. It is a celebration of the wilderness, a tribute to those who dedicate themselves to documenting and protecting it, and a reminder that the survival of the natural world is a responsibility we collectively share.

Whispers of the Wild – A Journey into Nature’s Untold Stories will be open to visitors from November 30 to December 5, 2026, between 11 am and 7 pm at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point, Mumbai.