“Budget 2026 Should Support Growth While Ensuring Fiscal Discipline: India Sotheby’s Realty”

Union Budget 2026 Must Balance Fiscal Discipline with Growth to Sustain India’s Real Estate Momentum: India Sotheby’s International Realty

Mumbai, Jan 17: Commenting on expectations from the upcoming Union Budget, Mr. Amit Goyal, Managing Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said the Budget comes at a pivotal juncture as a new global economic order takes shape and India continues to position itself as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

“This Union Budget arrives at a critical moment. While India remains among the fastest-growing major economies globally, the challenges are equally visible. The government will need to strike a careful balance between maintaining fiscal discipline to keep borrowing costs under control and continuing to support growth and investment. Both are essential if India is to realise its ambition of becoming the world’s third-largest economy and achieving a USD 5 trillion economic milestone,” Mr. Goyal said.

From a real estate perspective, Mr. Goyal highlighted that 2025 witnessed strong and unmistakable momentum across the sector. However, sustaining this growth will require continued buoyancy in equity markets, which reflect broader economic strength, business confidence, and foreign capital inflows.

“For the real estate sector to maintain its momentum, it is imperative that equity markets remain strong, supported by positive investment sentiment and steady inflows of foreign capital. The upcoming Budget should introduce measures that actively encourage greater foreign direct investment into the country,” he added.

Mr. Goyal also emphasised the need for robust budgetary allocations towards urban development, stating that improving liveability in Indian cities has become a critical national priority.