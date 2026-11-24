New Delhi, Nov 24: Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia chaired the Telecom Startups and MSME Conclave 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, organised by the Department of Telecommunications.

The conclave brought together startups, MSMEs, investors, industry leaders and government representatives to promote indigenous telecom technologies and strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia said India has transformed from a consumer of technology into a creator of technology over the past decade. He highlighted the country’s growth from a few hundred startups in 2014 to more than 2,00,000 today.

The event featured 11 exhibition stalls showcasing homegrown telecom solutions and discussions on key areas such as 5G, chipsets, cybersecurity, applications and telecom infrastructure.

The Minister also felicitated winners of the Emerging Technologies Hackathon 2026, which received over 2,870 registrations and 620 applications across nine technology domains.

The Department of Telecommunications highlighted initiatives such as the Telecom Technology Development Fund, TDIP Scheme and 100 5G Use Case Labs to support research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The conclave reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering startups and MSMEs, promoting homegrown technologies and strengthening India’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.