Canara Bank announces the appointment of Shri. Brajesh Kumar Singh as the new Managing Director and CEO

Bengaluru, June 02: Canara Bank today announced that Shri. Brajesh Kumar Singh has assumed charge as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank. As per the Government of India notification dated May 30, 2026, his appointment will be effective until April 30, 2029 (the date of his superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Shri. Brajesh Kumar Singh has over three decades of extensive banking experience across diverse domains, including corporate credit, retail banking, human resources, business development, and strategic operations. Prior to joining Canara Bank, he served as Executive Director of Indian Bank, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth, strengthening governance frameworks, and advancing the Bank’s digital and operational transformation initiatives.

His appointment follows the recommendation of the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) and the subsequent approval of the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet. Shri. Brajesh Kumar Singh succeeds Shri. K. Satyanarayana Raju, who completed his tenure as MD & CEO on December 31, 2025.

Shri. Brajesh Kumar Singh, is an Agriculture graduate from Allahabad Agriculture Institute and has completed MBA in Finance. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He has further strengthened his leadership capabilities through the Executive Leadership Development Programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore.

Under his leadership, Canara Bank will continue to focus on accelerating digital transformation, expanding financial inclusion, maintaining robust asset quality, enhancing customer experience, and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.