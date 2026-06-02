PVR INOX Announces A Power-packed Week At The Movies, Featuring A Diverse Line-up Of Comedies, Fantasies, And Big-screen Entertainers

June 02: This week, PVR INOX brings together highly anticipated family comedies, satirical laugh-riots, hard-hitting mass action dramas, and larger-than-life cosmic spectacles for audiences across the country.

Reflecting on this week’s line-up, Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist – Innovation, Film Marketing & Digital Programming, PVR INOX Ltd, said, “This week’s exciting line-up showcases the diversity of stories audiences love to experience on the big screen. From romance and comedy to fantasy and larger-than-life entertainers, Films like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Scary Movie 6, Bandar, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and Peddi offer something for every moviegoer. We look forward to welcoming audiences to enjoy these stories in the immersive theatrical environment that only cinemas can provide.”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a highly anticipated romcom featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The narrative follows Jass and Bani, whose five-year marriage hits a breaking point when their priorities clash—specifically his desire for a family versus her career ambitions. As they move toward separation, fate pulls them into unexpected situations that complicate their lives even further. A chance encounter abroad introduces a new romance for Jass, but just when he begins to move on, shocking revelations turn everything upside down.

The master of mainstream commercial comedy returns with a quintessential family entertainer packed with romance, vibrant music, and chaotic misunderstandings. Caught in a whirlwind of secrets and comedic mishaps, the film brings signature mass appeal and laugh-out-loud situations back to theaters, promising a heartwarming, multi-generational experience that keeps audiences thoroughly entertained.

Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IDEdwiKVFI&t=2s

Scary Movie 6

The iconic parody franchise returns to poke hilarious fun at the biggest modern horror blockbusters and pop culture phenomena of recent years. In this latest installment, two friends find themselves caught up in mayhem involving killers, monsters, and supernatural creatures once again. Blending slapstick humor with sharp satire, the film turns the genre’s most terrifying tropes, supernatural hauntings, and psychological thrillers into a non-stop barrage of gags and comedic absurdity. As they navigate these familiar, spooky scenarios, the film cleverly subverts

expectations at every turn, offering a side-splitting cinematic ride where fear is entirely replaced by pure, unadulterated laughter.

Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMC8kkwbIQQ&t=1s

Language – English

Genre – Horror, Comedy

Bandar

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this gripping survival drama is set against the unforgiving landscape of an urban jungle, exploring the thin line between primal human instincts and societal constraints. The narrative centers on TV star Samar, whose life completely spirals when his ex Gayatri accuses him of rape after he blocks contact with her. Despite finding solace in his new relationship with Khushi, Samar faces a devastating arrest and is forced to navigate a deeply corrupt justice system, finding himself trapped in an escalating web of betrayal where loyalty is rare and danger is constant.

As rival forces close in, the film builds into an intense, high-stakes battle of wits and raw physical endurance. Combining sharp storytelling with realistic action choreography, it presents a compelling study of perseverance and grit.

Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNIn8kW1kyE

Language – Hindi

Genre – Drama

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

The epic battle for the fate of the cosmos explodes onto the giant screen in a visually spectacular reimagining of a legendary universe. Almost two decades after crashing down to Earth, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet of Eternia against the evil forces of Skeletor. Blending advanced futuristic technology with ancient, mythical sorcery, the narrative follows iconic heroes defending their realm against overwhelming dark forces seeking absolute power. To defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Featuring grand celestial landscapes, high-octane battle sequences, and deep themes of heroism and self-discovery, this film is a true big-screen adventure. It\ promises a thrilling, immersive fantasy experience engineered perfectly for premium large-format theater auditoriums.

Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBbWPgxmtxk

Language – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam

Censorship Certification – UA16+

Genre – Action, Adventure, Fantas

Peddi

In a population of 140 crores, millions of parents share a common worry centered solely on the studies of their children, completely overlooking the importance of sports and physical activities. In an era where traditional games have transitioned into video gaming and vast playgrounds have been restricted to the narrow confines of our mobile screens, an individual who chooses sports as a profession is looked at as a rare species. This reality is reflected on the global stage, where our search on the Olympic medals table always starts with our heads held down, right from the very bottom of the list.

In these times, this narrative brings to light the defining story of a sportsman, demonstrating that it is not just the sweat of a farmer or the blood of a soldier, but also the undying spirit of a sportsman that is invaluable in building who we are as a nation. Proving that sports are deeply implicit in the Indian way of living, this is the ultimate story of Peddi, a man who stood up to make his sport his revolt!

Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qm-wD81_XSo&t=2ss

Language – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Censorship Certification – UA16+

Genre – Action, Thrille

This week at PVR INOX, cinema dives into riotous commercial comedies, hard-hitting survival dramas, and epic cosmic spectacles, bringing audiences together through stories packed with laughter, adrenaline, and high-octane entertainment on the big screen.