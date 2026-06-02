Prothomesta Neuro care, New Delhi launches exclusive Neurology OPD in association with Chikitsa Clinic, Guwahati

Guwahati, June 02: Prothomesta Neuro care, New Delhi, today announced the launch of their exclusive Neurology OPD services in partnership with Chikitsa Clinic, Guwahati. The OPD Services were launched in the presence of Dr Biplab Das, Director – Neurology & Interventional Neuroradiology, Prothomesta Neuro care and Batra Hospital, New Delhi.

Dr Biplab Das will be available on 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Chikitsa Clinic, Guwahati, for primary consultations and follow-up, eliminating the need for travel to metro cities. Patients in and around Guwahati can now consult for super specialist opinions pertaining to various neurological disorders and management including stroke management, and epilepsy surgery.

Dr Biplab Das, Director Neurology & Interventional Neuroradiology, Prothomesta Neuro care and Batra Hospital, New Delhi, said “People often come to us with conditions such as headache, migraines, sudden or acute onset of dizziness or unconsciousness, trouble walking, loss of balance, sensation or coordination, trouble seeing with one or both eyes, speech problems, difficulty swallowing, etc. Through the launch of this OPD service, the people from Guwahati will get access to the best-in-class services and we will raise awareness about Neurological disorders.”

Dr Biplab further added “Strokes are medical emergencies demanding immediate attention, with the “golden hour” being crucial for effective intervention, particularly for ischemic strokes. Quick action, such as clot-dissolving medication or clot removal procedures, can minimize brain damage. Medical management involves Thrombolytic Therapy, anticoagulants, antiplatelet medications, and blood pressure control. Similarly, other movement disorders need to be identified early and with advancements in medications and surgical interventions available, the condition can be effectively managed.”

With state-of-the-art technology, a specialized clinical approach and best-in-class diagnostic abilities and with multi-disciplinary team Prothomesta Neuro care, New Delhi is a 24*7 Stroke Emergency Ready Centre.