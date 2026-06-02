Global Schools Group Signs INR 500 Crore MoU with Govt of Haryana for Expanding World-Class K-12 Education

Chandigarh, June 2: In a significant boost to Haryana’s education landscape, Singapore-based Global Schools Group (GSG), one of the world’s leading K-12 education networks, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Haryana to invest ₹500 crore towards the expansion of world-class school education infrastructure across the state.

The MoU was signed on June 1, 2026, at the launch of the ‘Make in Haryana Policy & Other Sectoral Policies,’ chaired by Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana.

The investment is expected to create approximately 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities while accelerating access to globally benchmarked education, innovative learning environments and future-ready academic programmes for students across Haryana.

Under the proposed investment, Global Schools Group plans to establish and expand K-12 educational institutions across key locations in Haryana. The initiative is expected to introduce international best practices in teaching and learning, advanced educational technologies, holistic student development programmes and globally recognised curricula.

Commenting on the partnership, Atul Temurnikar, Chairman and Co-Founder of Global Schools Group, said, “Education is one of the most powerful catalysts for economic and social transformation and we are honoured to partner with the Government of Haryana in its vision to build a future-ready education ecosystem. We sincerely thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini Ji and the Government of Haryana for their trust, support and commitment to making quality education a cornerstone of the state’s development journey,” adding, “as India advances towards becoming a global knowledge economy, the need for institutions that nurture critical thinking, innovation, leadership and global citizenship has never been greater. Through this partnership, we are not merely investing in educational infrastructure; we are investing in the aspirations of thousands of students, creating meaningful opportunities for educators and professionals and helping shape a generation of learners equipped to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini said, “Haryana is committed to creating a strong ecosystem for investment, innovation, employment generation, and long-term growth. We are pleased to see leading institutions choosing Haryana as a growth partner. Such investments reinforce the confidence that organisations have in the state and contribute to our vision of accelerating development and creating new opportunities.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Global Schools Group is among the world’s most awarded education networks, operating 64 campuses across 11 countries and educating more than 45,000 students from diverse nationalities. Through its portfolio of international school brands, the group delivers multiple curricula including IB, Cambridge, CBSE, American, and other globally recognised educational frameworks. The network has received more than 600 international awards and recognitions for educational excellence, innovation, quality, and institutional leadership.

The collaboration aligns with Haryana’s broader vision of strengthening educational access, attracting private-sector participation, and developing future-ready talent capable of contributing to India’s knowledge economy.