Ursaa Energyworx Leader Kapil Sharma Wins NCN Technology Leadership Award

New Delhi, India | June 2 – Ursaa Energyworx is proud to announce that its Co-Founder, Mr. Kapil Sharma, has been honoured with the Special Technology Leadership Award at the 18th NCN ICT India Partner Summit 2026, recognising his contribution to technology innovation, digital transformation, and the advancement of intelligent energy solutions.

The recognition celebrates Kapil Sharma’s leadership in leveraging technology to address some of the most critical challenges facing the energy and electric mobility ecosystem. Through Ursaa Energyworx, he has been instrumental in driving innovation across battery intelligence, fleet analytics, predictive insights, energy optimisation, and circular economy solutions that help organisations make smarter and more sustainable decisions.

Kapil Sharma, Co-Founder, Ursaa Energyworx, receives the Special Technology Leadership Award at the 18th NCN ICT India Partner Summit 2026 for his contribution to technology innovation and intelligent energy solutions.

As the energy sector undergoes rapid transformation, technology is becoming the foundation for operational efficiency, sustainability, and long-term growth. Under Kapil Sharma’s leadership, Ursaa Energyworx has focused on building technology-driven solutions that enhance asset performance, improve battery lifecycle management, reduce operational risks, and accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy practices.

Speaking on the recognition, Kapil Sharma said, “Technology has the power to solve some of the world’s most pressing energy challenges. This recognition is a reflection of the collective efforts of our team, partners, customers, and ecosystem stakeholders who continue to push the boundaries of innovation. We remain committed to building intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready energy solutions that create lasting value.”

The NCN ICT India Partner Summit is one of India’s leading industry platforms, bringing together technology leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and business decision-makers to recognise excellence and discuss emerging trends shaping the future of digital transformation.

This award reinforces Ursaa Energyworx’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and technology leadership as the company continues to support organisations in navigating the evolving energy landscape through data-driven intelligence and advanced technology solutions.