Casago Selects Wheelhouse as Exclusive Pricing and Revenue Management Partner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2025 — Casago, a premier vacation rental property management company, today announced it has selected Wheelhouse as its enterprise revenue management platform of choice.

The selection follows an extensive 12-month review of technology providers, during which Casago identified Wheelhouse as best-in-class for empowering local teams, maximizing owner returns, and supporting its franchise-led growth strategy.

Following Casago’s May 2025 acquisition of Vacasa, Wheelhouse’s technology will now power pricing across the company’s nationwide network, including former Vacasa destinations and newly integrated markets.

“We conducted a thorough review of every serious revenue management player in the vacation rental industry,” said Steve Schwab, Founder and CEO of Casago. “Wheelhouse stood apart for three critical reasons: its world-class data science, its hybrid model that empowers our local markets to customize pricing strategy, and its exceptional culture of partnership. At the end of the day, it all ultimately came down to shared values — Wheelhouse gets what makes our model work, and that’s exactly what we were looking for in a partner.”

Wheelhouse’s enterprise-grade platform delivers dynamic pricing, performance benchmarking, and granular tools to customize the pricing algorithm at scale — making it uniquely suited for the Casago franchise model, where local teams are empowered to optimize for both demand and homeowner objectives.

“Casago is building the future of hospitality — one that’s deeply local and relentlessly focused on homeowner outcomes,” said Andrew Kitchell, CEO of Wheelhouse. “Trusting a dynamic pricing engine and revenue management platform requires transparency and partnership.

“We’re honored they’ve chosen Wheelhouse, and believe that our partnership reflects the shared belief that great data, local expertise, and strong collaboration can combine to drive unparalleled performance.”

Several factors informed Casago’s decision to partner with Wheelhouse. The platform’s forecasting and pricing engine has shown strong performance compared to traditional approaches.

Its hybrid structure allows local teams to adjust pricing strategies with market-specific inputs—an important consideration for Casago’s franchisees and former Vacasa operators. The technology also supports enterprise needs with features such as centralized analytics, portfolio-wide visibility, and real-time performance tracking.

The rollout of Wheelhouse is underway, with phased adoption across Casago’s franchise network and new markets scheduled for completion by early 2026.