The Fresh Market Tops Newsweek’s 2025 Best Retailers List in Specialty Grocery Category

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 30, 2025 — The Fresh Market has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers 2025, earning the top spot in the Specialty/Natural/Ethnic Grocers category. The ranking was published by Newsweek in partnership with Statista Inc.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top retailer in the grocery industry by Newsweek and Statista Inc.,” said The Fresh Market CEO Brian Johnson. “This award is a testament to the passion our team members pour into their work every day, creating exceptional guest experiences and serving our signature brand of Impeccable Hospitality. Our team members truly are difference-makers.”

America’s Best Retailers 2025 were identified based on the results of an independent survey consisting of more than 140,000 evaluations collected across 43 categories. The final assessment and rankings were based on likelihood of recommendation and the following five evaluation criteria:

Products: Measures the quality, price, range and variety of products offered in-store.

Customer service: Measures the friendliness, helpfulness and availability of employees in-store.

Atmosphere: Measures the general atmosphere, lighting/illumination, music and cleanliness of stores.

Accessibility: Measures parking availability, store hours and convenience of store location.

Shop layout: Measures the order in which products are displayed, aisle size, product presentation, mannequins and store size.

The award from Newsweek marks another major recognition for The Fresh Market. Recently, USA Today rated the premium grocery retailer one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies in 2025.