Cayosoft Expands its Industry Recognized Hybrid Identity Protection Platform with New Guardian SaaS Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov 20 – Cayosoft Inc., the undisputed leader in Microsoft hybrid Active Directory (AD) and Entra ID management, monitoring and recovery, today announced a pivotal expansion in the deployment of its flagship platform–Cayosoft Guardian SaaS. Unveiled live at Microsoft Ignite 2025 (Booth #5332), this milestone marks a major evolution in identity security—empowering enterprises to detect, respond, and recover instantly, even when infrastructure is under attack.

The cloud delivery model builds on Cayosoft’s explosive business momentum and its continued recognition as a Representative Vendor in six Gartner reports over the past 12 months. For the first time, enterprises can now deploy the same award-winning Cayosoft Guardian hybrid-identity protection they trust as an always-on, maintenance-free service. Built for zero downtime and zero compromise, it brings continuous visibility, real-time threat detection, and instant rollback capabilities as a secure, fully managed cloud platform. The new SaaS deployment model will be generally available in Q1 2026.

“Identity security can’t depend on the very systems under attack,” said Robert Bobel, CEO, Cayosoft. “With Cayosoft Guardian as a service, we’re extending the power of our platform to the cloud, delivering true hybrid Microsoft identity protection and ensuring that enterprises can detect, respond, and recover instantly, no matter where they operate.”

A Significant Milestone in Hybrid Identity Protection

Modern enterprises face mounting risk from hybrid management complexity, misconfiguration, and cyber attacks. With Cayosoft Guardian SaaS deployment, organizations can maintain operational continuity and trust through continuous monitoring, automated alerting of misconfigurations and drift, and sustained resilience with instant rollback of unwanted changes, without maintaining on-premises systems.

“Cayosoft is setting a new standard for identity security and resilience by delivering our award-winning identity threat detection, change monitoring, and rollback as a service offering,” said Dmitry Sotnikov, Chief Product Officer, Cayosoft. “It’s proof that innovation, customer trust, and operational excellence can coexist in a single platform.”

Cayosoft Guardian SaaS Capabilities

Continuous Hybrid Change Monitoring: Real-time visibility of security drift and full audit trail across Active Directory, Entra ID, Teams, Intune, and Exchange Online, with instant rollback and recovery for any object or attribute.

One-Click Rollback & Automated Remediation: Reverses malicious or accidental changes in seconds to maintain uptime and compliance.

Fully Managed SaaS Delivery – Enterprise-grade protection with no infrastructure overhead, automatic updates, and built-in resilience.

Audit-Ready Reporting: Simplifies compliance for SOX, HIPAA, and GDPR, with detailed change history and evidence trails.

Zero-Trust Enforcement: Role-based access controls ensure privileged changes are authorized and verified.

Momentum and Market Validation

Cayosoft’s growth trajectory underscores the accelerating demand for hybrid identity continuity. Following triple-digit revenue growth in FY24 and 60% year-over-year growth in FY25, the company continues to expand globally across regulated sectors including healthcare, government, and financial services.

Reinforcing the credibility of Cayosoft’s solutions, the company has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in six Gartner reports within the last 12 months, including:

Enhance Cybersecurity and Resiliency by Extending the Discipline of ITDR, 2025

Reduce Your IAM Attack Surface Using Visibility, Observability, and Remediation, 2025

A Well-Run Active Directory Requires Strong Identity Controls, 2025

Hype Cycle for Backup and Data Protection Technologies, 2025

Microsoft Intune – The Top 10 Considerations, 2025

Address Top IAM Hygiene Issues to Enhance Security and Reduce Risk, 2024

According to Gartner Peer Insights, Cayosoft Guardian received exceptional customer ratings, including 5/5 rating for Integration & Deployment and 4.8/5 rating for Product Capabilities and Support, further validating its ease of use, robust alerting, and operational reliability.

Additional Gartner Peer Insights

“They own and love their product, and it shows when you request support, and they provide it in the most personalized way possible.” – IT Associate in the Insurance (except health) Industry ($3B-$10B USD)

“Cayosoft earns 5 stars because of its comprehensive Microsoft 365 management, scalability, and proven success in delivering operational efficiency, compliance, and cost savings.” – Enterprise IT Consultant, IT Services Industry (<$50M USD)

“Good product with good alerting systems to notify us of changes. The dashboard and layout are very simple to use compared to other products.” – IT Associate, Software Industry ($50M–$250M USD)

Availability

Cayosoft Guardian SaaS will be generally available in Q1 2026. Cayosoft will continue to develop and support on-premises versions of Cayosoft Guardian and Cayosoft Administrator.

Attendees at Microsoft Ignite 2025 can experience live demonstrations of hybrid identity monitoring and instant rollback at Booth #5332 or at the virtual booth.