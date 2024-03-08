Celebrating Womanhood At Itc Grand Chola

Women’s Day at ITC Grand Chola promises to be a memorable celebration, celebrating and inspiring inclusion in our ethos and environment. Revel in the aristocratic ambience and pay an ode to the divas with our mindfully curated offerings, only at ITC Grand Chola. Salute the spirit of women power and indulge in the culinary offerings at our award-winning restaurants.

The dinner buffet at Madras Pavilion will be an ode to the wonderful women. It will be an evening to remember as our talented team of chefs prepare to satiate your palate with a host of dishes on the menu.

❖ Where: Madras Pavilion

❖ When: March 8, 2024, 7:00-11:30 PM

Enjoy a drink of bubbly, among a host of celebrations specially designed to embrace womanhood, with our compliments to the ladies.

❖ Where: Ottimo Cucina Italiana, Pan Asian and Peshawri

❖ When: March 8, 2024, 7:00-11:30 PM

❖ What: Al La Carte Menu

❖ Where: Avartana

❖ When: March 8, 2024, 7:00-11:30 PM

❖ What: Set Course Meal Experience

Paying tribute to the beauty and grace of womanhood bringing a fine collection of vegetarian dishes based on the ancient systems of seasonal cooking.

❖ Where: Royal Vega

❖ When: March 8, 2024, 7:00-11:30 PM

Rejoice with a 1+1 on select beverages for all lady guests at Cheroot Malt and Cigar Lounge on the special occasion, creating a truly luxury experience for her.

❖ Where: Cheroot Malt and Cigar Lounge

❖ When: March 8, 2024, 7:00-11:30 PM

❖ What: 1+1 on select beverages

ITC Grand Chola commemorates the 2024 theme of Women’s Day as we #EmbraceEquity, Diversity, and Inclusivity, empowering women to break boundaries, and set new benchmarks.

For reservations, please contact 044-222 00000 or email at mytable.itcgrandchola@itchotels.in