Snowflake and Anthropic Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption Driven by Rising Demand for Governed AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 : Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, and Anthropic, the AI safety and research company, today announced at Snowflake Summit 26 significant momentum in their strategic partnership. Enterprises are increasingly adopting Anthropic Claude in Snowflake Cortex AI, Snowflake’s suite of AI products, driven by growing demand for governed, production-ready AI. Together, Snowflake and Anthropic are helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to production faster.

Building on Snowflake’s and Anthropic’s expanded partnership from December 2025, which integrated Claude models directly into Cortex AI across all major cloud platforms and established a joint go-to-market strategy, Snowflake and Anthropic are helping global enterprises deploy AI agents on their most critical business data.

Anthropic delivers frontier model capabilities through Claude, while Snowflake makes Claude enterprise-ready, bringing it directly to the data, governance, security, and collaboration environment where customers already operate. Through Cortex AI, customers can use Claude with their Snowflake data, deploy AI agents with enterprise-grade controls, and select the Anthropic model that best fits their specific workload without moving sensitive data outside the Snowflake environment.

“The rapid adoption of models like Claude through Snowflake Cortex AI reflects a broader shift in what enterprises expect from AI,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. “Customers want AI that works directly on their governed data, not in isolated systems. We’re seeing strong demand across our AI products, with Snowflake Cortex Code becoming the fastest-growing product in Snowflake’s history. Together with Anthropic, we’re helping organizations move from experimentation to production faster and laying the foundation for the agentic enterprise, where AI, data, and governance work together to drive real business outcomes.” “Snowflake customers are increasingly using Claude to power cybersecurity investigations, accelerate financial analysis, build production data apps, and many other workflows,” said Steve Corfield, Head of Global Business Development & Partnerships, Anthropic. “Snowflake brings the governed data environment enterprises already rely on, and Claude brings the reasoning to put that data to work. Together we’re making it easy for organizations to use trusted AI on their most critical business data.”

Enterprise Momentum Across Customers and Partners As enterprises operationalize AI across critical workflows, customers are turning to Snowflake and Anthropic to support advanced use cases that require deep context, strong reasoning, and enterprise-grade controls. These include customer support and financial analysis, as well as life sciences research, developer productivity, and sales intelligence where real business context is critical. This momentum spans every industry as organizations look to run AI directly on governed data within the systems where their businesses already operate. Snowflake’s partner ecosystem extends this value, helping joint customers design, deploy, and scale Snowflake and Anthropic AI solutions to drive real business outcomes.

“As marketing environments grow more complex and data-driven, organizations need solutions that optimize performance while operating within a secure, scalable data foundation,” said Hiten Mistry, SVP of Product, Basis. “Leveraging Claude with Snowflake’s trusted environment would empower Basis to deliver deeper insights and more automation across the marketing lifecycle. Basis aligns with Snowflake in delivering the transparency, governance, and flexibility that enterprises need to drive measurable outcomes and scale marketing operations.” “At Block, we’re focused on building an AI-native operating layer that connects intelligent reasoning directly to the trusted data powering our ecosystems across our different brands (including Square, Cash App, and Afterpay),” said Arnaud Weber, Engineering Lead, Block. “By combining Anthropic Claude with Snowflake’s governed data platform, our teams can investigate compliance and security issues in real-time, trace controls and requirements, surface operational insights, and automate workflows grounded in trusted enterprise data. Developers are also using Snowflake Cortex Code to build and operationalize these capabilities directly within Snowflake, creating a unified layer where AI can move seamlessly from analysis to action. This approach helps us reduce friction across investigations and decision-making, while maintaining the governance, performance, and scalability needed to apply AI responsibly across financial services and commerce.” “Carvana manages a highly dynamic operation spanning inventory, logistics, financing, and customer demand,” said Alex Devkar, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Analytics, Carvana. “That complexity makes AI most powerful when it can work securely with governed enterprise data inside the systems our teams already use. By combining Claude with Snowflake, we can move faster, apply AI more effectively, and maintain the controls required to operate at scale.” “Our work with Snowflake and Anthropic brings together leading AI capabilities with a governed data foundation, enabling organizations to embed intelligence directly into their core business processes,” said Jason Salzetti, Chair and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Deloitte plays a critical role in helping clients design, build, and scale these solutions, accelerating time to value while supporting the alignment of AI to enterprise standards for risk, compliance, and performance. This collaboration is helping our joint clients turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.” “As cyber threats become more sophisticated and move at machine speed, organizations need AI that can reason deeply while operating within a secure, governed data environment,” said Dustin Hillard, CPTO, eSentire. “By leveraging Claude within Snowflake’s trusted environment, we’re able to power AI-led threat investigations that autonomously handle Tier 1 analysis, freeing our SOC analysts to focus on complex threats with greater speed and precision. This approach gives our customers the transparency, governance, and operational scale required to confidently deploy AI in mission-critical cybersecurity workflows.” “At Indeed, our mission is to help people get jobs. We use intelligent, AI-driven solutions to make the hiring process seamless and efficient for everyone,” Trey Henninger, VP Data and Analytics, Indeed. “Harnessing Anthropic Claude within Snowflake’s trusted AI Data Cloud allows us to make our data interactable for all Indeed employees. This shift to self-service analytics means we move from data to insights much faster, ultimately improving the hiring process with personalized experiences for job seekers and sophisticated, data-driven tools for employers.” “Notion is defining how AI and enterprise data come together in the modern workspace, bringing intelligence directly into the flow of everyday work,” said Ravi Menon, Head of Data, Notion. “By integrating models like Claude with Snowflake’s governed data platform, we’re giving teams the ability to generate content, synthesize knowledge, and access real time business insights all in one place. We’ve created agents like Data Scout that pull directly from Snowflake, helping customers move from question to insight to action without friction. The result is a more powerful and trusted experience, where AI is grounded in secure, reliable data and teams can make faster, more confident decisions.”

Snowflake and Anthropic Co-Innovate to Bring Governed AI to the Enterprise Snowflake and Anthropic are partnering closely to help enterprises build AI that is powerful, secure, and deeply grounded in their business context. The two companies have rapidly expanded their co-innovation, working in lockstep to bring advanced AI capabilities into production for enterprise customers. This deep collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making AI practical, governed, and scalable for real business use cases.

Key areas of innovation include:

Apply advanced AI to governed enterprise data: Snowflake brings Anthropic Claude models into Cortex AI so customers can use frontier reasoning across all data types while maintaining Snowflake governance and security controls.

Empower knowledge workers to turn data into action: Snowflake Intelligence, the personal agent that helps you work smarter, is powered by industry-leading models like Claude to enable natural language queries, reasoning across enterprise data, and helps turn insights into action. By combining deep business context with trusted governance and frontier AI models, Snowflake Intelligence helps teams move beyond static dashboards to uncover the “why” and accelerate faster, more confident decision-making.

Accelerate developer productivity on enterprise data workloads: Snowflake Cortex Code, the coding agent where you build faster, which has become Snowflake’s fastest-growing product ever with more than 7,100 users, is also powered by leading models like Claude. It is purpose-built for Snowflake schemas, data apps, and workflows. It translates a single prompt into production ready pipelines and apps, making it ideal for enterprises managing complex data and governance in Snowflake. Enterprises already using Claude Code for software, API, and app development can securely bring governed Snowflake data into their development workflows through the Cortex Code plugin for Claude Code.

Build production-ready AI agents on trusted data: Cortex Agents, Snowflake’s framework for building enterprise AI agents, enables customers to build agents that retrieve, reason over, and act on governed enterprise data, with Claude supporting a range of use cases including customer support automation, data analysis, and core operations.