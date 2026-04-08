Chargeback Gurus Secures Ethical Workplace Award & Marks Fifth Consecutive Year of Safe Workplace Recognition

CHENNAI, Tamil Nadu, India – April 8, 2026 – Chargeback Gurus (CBG), a global leader in chargeback management and revenue recovery solutions, has received two accolades this year from CecureUs. The organization has been honored with the CecureUs Safe Workplace Award for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring CBGs sustained commitment to employee well-being. They have also been recognized with the CecureUs CoC Ethical Workplace Award, reflecting their continued focus on building a workplace grounded in integrity, accountability, safety, and inclusion.

The Safe Workplace Award highlights CBG’s long-standing efforts to build a secure and inclusive workplace. Over the years, they have strengthened their environment through structured policies, regular awareness initiatives, and accessible reporting systems designed to promote trust and transparency.

CBG continues to invest in comprehensive Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) training programs across all levels, alongside initiatives that encourage open dialogue and proactive engagement. Additional measures, including secure transportation for night shift employees and dedicated forums for inclusive discussions, further reinforce their focus on employee safety.

“Workplace safety comes down to whether people feel comfortable speaking up and trust that concerns will be handled the right way. The effort at CBG has been to build that confidence through clear processes, regular awareness, and consistent follow-through. Over time, that is what creates a workplace where people feel respected and supported. This recognition reflects that ongoing focus,” said Damodharan Sampathkumar, CPO and GM – India, Chargeback Gurus.

The CoC Ethical Workplace Award reflects CBG’s structured approach to fostering an ethical work environment, supported by clearly defined codes of conduct, ongoing employee training, and strong governance mechanisms. They have consistently ensured that ethical standards are not only established but actively practiced across teams and functions.

“Consistency in how an organization operates is critical to long-term success. Being recognized for both ethical practices and workplace safety reflects the culture that has been built over time, where integrity, accountability, and employee well-being are part of everyday decision-making. As the company grows, maintaining that foundation remains a clear priority,” said Tim Tynan, CEO, Chargeback Gurus.

CBG’s commitment extends beyond internal culture to their engagement with clients and partners, ensuring that responsible and transparent practices are reflected across all aspects of their business.

For more information about CBG and their solutions, visit www.chargebackgurus.com/ .

About CBG:

Chargeback Gurus (CBG) is the leading automated AI-orchestrated chargeback management platform, helping merchants protect and recover more revenue. CBG’s solutions are powered by innovative technologies, rich analytics, and deep industry expertise.

With real-time insights and flexible delivery models, CBG equips merchants with the tools and technology needed for effective chargeback prevention and recovery. CBG aligns 100% with client goals and operates with integrity, transparency, and an unprecedented level of security and compliance.