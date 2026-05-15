Skipper Limited Secures New Orders Worth INR 1,265 Crores

May, 15 : Skipper Limited and NSE one of the world’s leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a major EPC player in 765 Kv transmission lines and substation, is proud to announce that it has secured fresh new order of Rs 1,265 crores for several Domestic & International T&D projects.

New Order Details

The business has secured new orders for power T&D projects across India and Export Markets

·Secured 765 Kv and 400 Kv line projects from a reputed domestic developer

·Supply of towers and monopoles for TGD projects in LATAM markets

Director Speaks

Commenting on the release, Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited, said

“The receipt of new orders aggregating to Rs. 1,265 crores across domestic and international markets marks another significant milestone for the Company and underscores the strength of our diversified T&D business model. These order wins reflect our strong technical capabilities, proven execution track record, and growing customer confidence across geographies and is a testament to our growing capabilities in the high-complexity segment of India’s power infrastructure build-out’

He further added