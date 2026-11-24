CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov 24 — ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in intelligent electrification and e-mobility, today announced a strategic partnership with Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG, manufacturer of the world-leading PistenBully snow groomers, to support ski resorts across Europe and North America on their path toward electrification.

Under the agreement, Kässbohrer will introduce its customers to ChargePoint’s portfolio of charging solutions, software, and services. With these combined capabilities, ski resorts and indoor ski facilities gain an integrated charging ecosystem for snow groomers and their entire electric vehicle fleet.

“Electrification is reaching heavy-duty vehicles that operate under some of the toughest conditions anywhere,” said John Saffrett, EVP and Managing Director, Europe at ChargePoint. “Kässbohrer is trusted by ski resorts and fleet operators around the world. Together, we’re helping customers electrify entire operations, from snow groomers to public parking, while reducing emissions, improving energy management, and lowering operating costs.”

Ski resorts are making electrification a strategic priority to reduce emissions, keep fuel costs under control, and achieve sustainability targets. At the same time, reliable charging infrastructure for visitors with electric vehicles is becoming an integral part of the guest experience.

“With the PistenBully 100 E, emission-free slope grooming has arrived on the mountain. But for it to function reliably and sustainably, the right infrastructure is essential. Only when vehicle and charging solution work together does a powerful machine become a system that operators can rely on day after day and night after night. That is precisely why we are partnering with ChargePoint, together creating the foundation for long-term operational efficiency and sustainability,” said Tim Estelmann, Product Manager at Kässbohrer.

Well over half of the snow groomers sold worldwide each year come from Kässbohrer. Together with ChargePoint, which operates one of the world’s largest charging platforms, Kässbohrer aims to simplify purchasing decisions and support ski resort and mountain operators with planning, implementation, and management, providing them with a reliable path toward electrification.

The partnership is effective immediately, giving ski resorts direct access to the joint offering.