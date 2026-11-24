CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov 24 — The most famous reindeer of all is making a delicious holiday debut.

Krispy Kreme® is bringing a little extra magic to the most wonderful time of the year, introducing the Krispy Kreme x Rudolph® Christmas Collection, inspired by the beloved 1964 stop-motion holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Rudolph isn’t flying solo. Bumble and Sam the Snowman are joining the fun, turning some of the season’s most nostalgic characters into festive doughnuts made for sharing, celebrating and making new holiday memories.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 28, fans can find the limited-time collection at participating Krispy Kreme shops nationwide, featuring three all-new character-inspired doughnuts, a returning holiday favorite and a custom collectible-style dozen box that’s ready to make spirits bright:

NEW Rudolph® Doughnut – Rudolph’s festive look on an Original Glazed® doughnut, dipped in icing and a glittery Christmas garland sprinkle blend and topped with vanilla flavored frosting and a Rudolph® wreath.

NEW Bumble™ Doughnut – Raspberry flavored filling inside an unglazed shell, dipped in vanilla flavored icing and finished with a vanilla flavored frosting garland, a white glitter sprinkle blend and a BumbleTM fondant piece.

NEW Sam the Snowman™ Doughnut – A snowy take on an Original Glazed® doughnut, dipped in vanilla flavored icing and white chocolate curls, piped with a buttercreme Christmas tree and topped with a Sam the SnowmanTM fondant piece.

Santa Belly Doughnut – A returning holiday favorite, an unglazed shell filled with Cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in red icing, piped with a Santa belt and finished with a Santa Belt sugar piece.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been lighting up the holidays for generations, and now we’re bringing a little of that magic to Krispy Kreme,” said Alison Holder, Chief Product and Brand Officer at Krispy Kreme. “We love giving fans new ways to enjoy the traditions they grew up with, and this collection is all about bringing people together over something fun, festive and delicious.”

The Krispy Kreme x Rudolph® Christmas Collection will be available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and in 6-packs, while supplies last. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search to find a shop near you.

Share how you’re enjoying the Krispy Kreme x Rudolph® Christmas Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.