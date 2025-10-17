Chefs Shaping a More Sustainable Future this International Chefs Day

For some, food is sustenance. For others, it’s a fleeting pleasure, a moment of indulgence between meetings. But for a rare few, food is everything, it’s a language, a philosophy, a way of moving through the world. These are the people who taste the rain in a tomato, who see entire ecosystems in a spoonful of lentils, who understand that every meal is both a gift and a choice. They are the chefs who don’t just feed us, but rather they remind us what it means to eat with intention.

This International Chefs’ Day, four such chefs turn the spotlight towards sustainability and mindful cooking. It is a reminder that every meal carries a responsibility toward the planet, the people who grow our food, and the traditions that shape our cuisine. Today’s chefs are not only crafting flavours but also creating a more conscious future for dining, where creativity and care go hand in hand.

Executive Chef Ravish Mishra, at The Leela Palace Chennai says, “The role of a chef today goes beyond creating delicious food; it is about crafting experiences that are mindful, sustainable, and rooted in culture. As we celebrate International Chef’s Day, I believe our kitchens must lead the way in preserving traditions while embracing innovation, because true progress in cuisine lies where responsibility meets creativity. Cooking, in its truest form, is a dialogue between nature and nurture. Every ingredient we touch carries a story of soil, season, and human effort, and it is our responsibility to honour that story through conscious sourcing, minimal waste, and respect for the environment that sustains us. Sustainability is not limited to the plate; it extends to the way we treat our teams, our farmers, and our communities. As chefs, we are the custodians of both heritage and health, bridging the wisdom of traditional Indian cooking with the evolving needs of modern wellness. Today, the luxury of food lies in its honesty: ingredients grown ethically, cooked mindfully, and served with intention. At The Leela, our culinary philosophy reflects this harmony, balancing flavour and nourishment, indulgence and integrity. Every menu we create celebrates not just taste but the journey of well-being and sustainability behind it. On this International Chef’s Day, I celebrate all chefs who see their kitchens as places of purpose, where creativity coexists with conscience, and where every meal becomes an expression of care for people, planet, and tradition. Honest cooking is tastiest cooking.”

Executive Chef Abhishek Gupta, at The Leela Ambience Gurugram, says “This International Chefs Day, the culinary team at The Leela Ambience Gurugram has pledged to ensure that our guests experience a true taste of sustainability through our recipes across restaurants and banquets. In 2025, we have taken a significant step towards mindful dining by creating The Green House, our very own hydroponic garden by the pool, where we grow fresh herbs and vine crops. In addition, we now cultivate produce at the hotel-owned The Leela Farm, ensuring that our ingredients are as fresh and wholesome as the experiences we curate. International Chefs Day is not just a day of celebration; it is a day for us to come together and cook for a cause, to think of tomorrow, today.”

Chef Varun Parashar, Executive Chef at The Leela Palace Jaipur adds, “The future of gastronomy lies in sustainability- cooking with conscience, valuing locally sourced ingredients, and reviving the forgotten recipes that preserve our culinary heritage while celebrating the beauty of simplicity”.

Chef Amit Rohille, Executive Chef at The Leela Gandhinagar concludes, “A dish sings when its ingredients are in harmony, but true magic begins when the chef listens. I do not just cook; I compose. Every plate is a personal symphony, fine-tuned to the guest, with a twist that transforms flavour into feeling.”