The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences To Host The Junior Golf Cup 2025

Gurugram, 17th October 2025: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences will host the Junior Golf Cup 2025 on Saturday, 8 November 2025, welcoming young golfers to a sophisticated competition set at the city’s luxury urban sanctuary.

The match will be held at The Leela Ambience Golf Greens, the hotel’s 9-hole course. Water bodies and challenging pin positions reward precision and complement the property’s high standards for a luxurious golfing experience.

The tournament cadence is streamlined for an energetic afternoon: Registration commences at 1400 hrs, the shotgun start begins at 1500 hrs, and category E tees off at 1600 hrs. To encourage confident play, parents can serve as caddies, and outside caddies are also allowed.

True to its stature, the event pairs athletic ambition with gracious service, efficient check-ins, attentive on-course coordination, and considered touches that make the day effortless for competitors and guests alike.