Chief Marketing Officer & Management Head of Foresta Rooftop & Rosemary Banquet

Nimisha Tankra is the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Tankras Private Limited, where she leads brand strategy, marketing communication, and customer experience across the group’s premium ventures. With a sharp understanding of modern branding and consumer expectations, she plays a vital role in positioning Tankras as a name synonymous with elegance, trust, and experiential luxury.

In addition to her role as CMO, she directly handles the complete management and operations of both Rosemary Banquet and Foresta Rooftop, ensuring seamless execution, consistent quality, and elevated guest experiences across both destinations.

CMO Driving Brand Vision G Market Presence

As Chief Marketing Officer, Nimisha Tankra is responsible for shaping the brand identity, visibility, and growth strategy of Tankras Private Limited. Her leadership spans branding, promotions, customer engagement, and experience-driven marketing.

She believes marketing is not limited to advertisements—it is reflected in ambience, service quality, communication tone, and customer satisfaction. This philosophy ensures that every Tankras venture delivers a unified and premium brand experience.

Managing Rosemary Banquet with Precision

At Rosemary Banquet, Nimisha Tankra oversees end-to-end operations—from client interaction and event planning to staff coordination and service excellence. Her hands- on management ensures that every corporate event, family celebration, or ladies’ kitty party is executed with elegance, discipline, and warmth.

Her leadership guarantees:

Smooth event flow and flawless coordination

High standards of hospitality and hygiene

Personalized client experience

Consistent luxury service delivery



ExperiencesElevating Experiences at Foresta Rooftop

Alongside Rosemary Banquet, Foresta Rooftop operates under her strategic and operational guidance. She manages brand presentation, guest experience, and service standards to create a vibrant rooftop destination that blends ambiance, dining, and celebration.

Under her management, Foresta Rooftop has evolved into a preferred space for:

Rooftop celebrations C private parties

Social gatherings and premium evenings

Experiential dining in an open-sky setting

A Balance of Marketing Intelligence G Ground-Level Leadership

What truly sets Nimisha Tankra apart is her ability to align marketing vision with real- world execution. By managing both Rosemary Banquet and Foresta Rooftop, she ensures that branding promises are delivered authentically—through service, ambiance, and memorable experiences.

Her leadership style combines creativity, structure, and empathy, making her a key pillar in the success of Tankras’ hospitality ventures.

Strengthening the Tankras Legacy

Working closely with the leadership of Tankras Private Limited, Nimisha Tankra represents the modern evolution of the brand—where strategic marketing, operational excellence, and customer-centric thinking define growth.

A Modern Leader Shaping Premium Experiences

Through clarity, commitment, and vision, Nimisha Tankra continues to elevate Tankras Private Limited, Rosemary Banquet, and Foresta Rooftop. She stands as a symbol of contemporary leadership—where brand, experience, and execution move together.

A CMO who builds brands not just through strategy, but through experiences people remember.