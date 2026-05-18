Comau Enters into a Binding Agreement to Acquire Invent Smart Intralogistics Solutions

Turin, São Paulo – May 18, 2026 – Comau has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Invent, a Brazil-based company specializing in intralogistics and warehouse automation solutions, with a strong focus on e-commerce and high-throughput distribution environments. The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions regarding transactions of this type, including necessary regulatory approvals, and is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2026. Under the terms of the agreement Comau will acquire 100% of Invent shares.

After the acquisition of Automha, the binding agreement to acquire Invent represents a further step in Comau’s international expansion strategy and growth plan, which focuses on expanding competencies through the integration of complementary technologies and expertise.

The planned acquisition will complement the existing Comau–Automha ecosystem, reinforcing the companies’ fully integrated 360° automated warehouse and logistics offering. Combining Automha’s storage technologies with Invent’s intelligent orchestration software will allow Comau to further deliver fully integrated, AI-driven material handling solutions that span storage and order fulfillment to execution and intelligent flow management, thus accelerating implementation timelines while increasing system responsiveness and efficiency. In parallel, Invent will be able to scale-up and further develop its business by leveraging a broader geographical footprint and in-house technology competencies. Moreover, given that Comau and Invent are fully complementary, the relationship will strengthen the mutual portfolio of projects.

The acquisition will extend Comau’s global operations, with an enhanced presence in Latin America and in the U.S. mid-market intralogistics segment, both of which are characterized by strong demand for automation and potential CAGR of 13% over the next three to five years.

To ensure business continuity, Invent will continue to operate with the same structure, management and strategic vision.

“Expanding Comau’s capabilities through innovative companies such as Invent is a central pillar of our international growth strategy aimed at diversifying our competencies and technologies in different markets,” said Pietro Gorlier, CEO of Comau. “After the full integration of Automha, a leading Italian solutions provider in the fast-evolving Intralogistics market, the acquisition of Brazil-based Invent will generate further synergies, adding yet another element to our ability to connect storage and material handling with production. This is another concrete step in strengthening Comau’s position as a global automation hub.”

“By joining Comau, Invent will gain the opportunity to accelerate its growth while expanding the reach of its intralogistics solutions within a broader, global automation ecosystem,” said Leonardo Araki, CEO of Invent. “This agreement also allows us to combine our expertise with Comau’s advanced automation capabilities, creating new possibilities to enhance innovation, broaden our scale and deliver increasingly efficient and integrated logistics solutions to customers worldwide.”