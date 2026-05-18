Before You Board That Flight, Read This Book; Videsh Jane se Pehle by Dr. Rohit Sharma

Every year, thousands of young Indians pack their ambitions into a single suitcase and head toward airports they have never passed through before. Some arrive at their destinations equipped with the right paperwork, the right expectations, and the right support. Many others do not. The distance between these two outcomes is rarely about luck. It is mostly about information, who had it, and who was sold a comfortable lie instead.

Videsh Jane Se Pehle, authored by Dr. Rohit Sharma, positions itself as a guide for that second group, the ones who are enthusiastic but undertold. Written in Hindi, the language in which most of these conversations actually happen at kitchen tables across smaller Indian cities, the book tries to bridge what is perhaps the most consequential information gap in a young person’s life: what the process of going abroad actually looks like, from the inside.

The premise is straightforward. Immigration consultancy as an industry in India has a complicated reputation. Alongside legitimate operations, the space has long been home to agents who overpromise, charge upfront, and then disappear when paperwork stalls. Parents who have spent savings on a visa that never arrived, or students stranded abroad without the support they were promised, are not rare stories. They are, in fact, distressingly common ones.

Against this backdrop, a book that attempts to demystify the process carries some weight. Videsh Jane Se Pehle works best when it stays practical. The sections that walk readers through documentation, visa categories, the realities of study permits versus work permits, and the questions one must ask before signing anything with an agent, these have the texture of advice given by someone who has seen the inside of the process repeatedly. There is no jargon for the sake of jargon. The language is plain, sometimes almost conversational, as if the author is sitting across a table rather than writing for a shelf.

The core impulse behind the project deserves credit. The Hindi-language landscape for migration guidance is thin. Most of the serious, detailed content about visas, overseas education, and work permits is available in English, which means it is, in practice, unavailable to a large section of the people who most need it. A family in a Tier-3 city, consulting for the first time with an agent, has very little to cross-reference with. This book, whatever its promotional undertones, does attempt to fill that gap with something concrete.

There is something quietly important about the way the book treats the family unit as the real client, not just the student. The anxieties of parents, their nights spent calculating risk, their instinct to trust anyone who speaks with enough confidence, all of this gets acknowledged rather than glossed over. That recognition alone separates Videsh Jane Se Pehle from the standard brochure-think that dominates this space.

The title itself is both literal and instructive. Before you go abroad, do the reading. Do the asking. Do the verifying. In a landscape where a single misinformed decision can derail years of planning and savings, the suggestion is not dramatic. It is simply sensible.

Videsh Jane Se Pehle is not a literary experience. It is not trying to be one. What it offers is more modest and perhaps more useful: a Hindi-language starting point for families navigating a process that has, for too long, been made more opaque than it needs to be. For that audience, and it is a large one, it arrives at the right time.