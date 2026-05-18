Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts Opens Admissions for 2026–27 Academic Year in Goa

Verna, Goa – May 2026: With the admission season underway, the Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts (KCCA) has announced the opening of admissions for the 2026–27 academic year. Known for its industry-aligned approach to culinary education, KCCA invites aspiring chefs and hospitality professionals to enrol in its flagship Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc) in Culinary Management programme.

Affiliated with the Goa University, the B.Voc programme is a comprehensive three-year degree structured across six semesters. Designed to provide a strong foundation in culinary arts and kitchen management, the course integrates academic learning with intensive hands-on training. The next intake for the programme is scheduled for June 2026 and requires a minimum qualification of 12th standard pass.

“At Kamaxi, we are committed to transforming passion into a successful profession. Our programmes combine hands-on training, industry exposure, and global culinary standards to prepare students for dynamic careers in hospitality,” said Parixit Pai Fondekar, Founder of the Kamaxi Group.

Beyond academics, KCCA offers career guidance and placement support to help students find opportunities with hospitality brands in India and abroad. Students can also explore careers on cruise ships through the Kamaxi Group network, with placement opportunities available for eligible candidates.

Admissions are currently open and can be completed online or offline, followed by a counselling session and personal interaction. With limited seats available to ensure personalised training, students are encouraged to apply early. There is no age limit for enrolment.

Focussed on aligning classroom learning with industry requirements, the KCCA curriculum is designed around current practices and delivered by experienced faculty, with access to well-equipped kitchen labs. Students also gain exposure through internships and industry interactions, helping them build practical skills alongside their training.

For further details on admissions and fee structure, interested candidates may contact the admissions team at 08326621915 / 9356443123 or email info@kamaxicollege.edu.in. More information is also available at www.kamaxicollege.edu.in.