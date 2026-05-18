EngageRM solves critical operational challenge for minor league franchises through Everett Silvertips partnership

Everett, Washington: 18 May 2026 – EngageRM, Microsoft’s preferred CRM partner in sports and entertainment, has announced a new partnership with the Everett Silvertips, delivering a purpose-built solution to the distinct operational challenges faced by North American minor league franchises.

New partnership showcases how a global, Microsoft-aligned platform is tailored to the unique commercial model of minor league sport

Competing in multiple hockey leagues, the Silvertips operate within a model that demands high efficiency across season memberships, ticketing, and commercial partnerships – often with leaner teams and tighter resource constraints than their major league counterparts. EngageRM’s platform has been selected to address this complexity, unifying these core functions into a single, scalable system designed to simplify operations while unlocking new commercial value.

Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, this partnership highlights EngageRM’s ability to adapt its globally proven platform to the specific needs of different sporting tiers. Minor league organisations, in particular, require flexible, integrated solutions that reflect their reliance on membership-driven revenue and community engagement—areas where EngageRM has deep, established expertise.

“Minor league teams face a unique set of operational and commercial challenges that aren’t always addressed by traditional enterprise systems,” said Adam Boyle, Chief Operating Officer at EngageRM. “As Microsoft’s chosen partner in sport, we’ve built a platform that combines global scale with the flexibility to solve these more nuanced challenges—bringing memberships, partnerships, and fan engagement into one connected ecosystem that works for organisations of any size.”

“EngageRM stood out because they understand the realities of how we operate,” said Zoran Rajcic, Chief Operating Officer at Everett Silvertips Hockey Club. “We need a system that can streamline our membership processes, support our partners, and ultimately help us deliver a better experience to our fans. This partnership gives us that foundation.”

EngageRM’s modular platform, spanning memberships, partnerships, events, and advanced data capabilities, continues to support organisations globally in replacing fragmented systems with a unified, scalable solution. Its ability to flex across different markets and operating models ensures teams can modernise their infrastructure without compromising on the specific needs of their organisation.