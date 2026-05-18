SONDERA Footwear and Apparels Launches New Lakhani Aayushman Showroom in Faridabad

Faridabad, Haryana: Marking a significant milestone in its retail expansion journey, SONDERA Footwear and Apparels has proudly inaugurated a new Lakhani Aayushman showroom at 2M/39, B.P., N.I.T., Faridabad. The grand launch ceremony witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of customers, business associates, and well-wishers.

The showroom is led by partners Mr. Jitender Bajaj, Mr. Surender Bajaj, and Mr. Sidarth Bhutani, who welcomed guests and celebrated the successful opening of the modern retail outlet.



The inauguration was graced by the esteemed MLA of Badkhal Vidhan Sabha, Dhanesh Adlakha, along with Mr. Vipan Mehta, Managing Director of M B Rubber Pvt Ltd.

The newly launched showroom offers an extensive and stylish collection of footwear for men, women, and children, combining comfort, quality, and contemporary designs for every age group. Visitors appreciated the premium product range and the showroom’s modern presentation and customer-friendly shopping experience.

The launch event received an overwhelming response, reflecting strong customer trust and excitement for the Lakhani Aayushman brand in the region.

SONDERA Footwear and Apparels and the entire Lakhani Aayushman family look forward to serving customers with excellence and expanding their presence further in the market.