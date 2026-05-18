Rōti Modern Mediterranean Debuts in London, Expands in Atlanta with First Global Rōti Day

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 – Rōti Modern Mediterranean®, the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant concept part of Edible Brands®, is turning its latest expansion into a global brand moment.

The company announced the launch of Global Rōti Day, a new annual celebration held on May 19. The event coincides with the brand’s strategic entry into the London market through three delivery-first kitchens, alongside an expansion in the Atlanta region with a new delivery-first store opening in Smyrna. Together, this moment introduces Rōti to new guests in the United Kingdom and United States while building awareness. The London locations also establish a foundation for future international growth.



Global Rōti Day was created to bring new and existing guests into the brand through a one-day-only, buy-one-get-one chef-curated bowl offer available in-store, online, via the Rōti app on the Apple Store and Google Play and through third-party delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. The first 50 guests at Rōti’s 17 traditional storefront restaurants will receive a limited-edition Rōti tote bag and a free beverage for a year. Participating restaurants will also feature spin wheel giveaways with prizes including free hummus and pita, branded T-shirts, a jackpot prize package, free cookies or $3 off a future entrée. In addition, guests ordering from Rōti’s delivery-first kitchens in London and Atlanta will receive $5 off future orders through the app or online. Across markets, guests are also invited to share how they Rōti with #ShowUsHowURōti on social media.

“What makes Rōti work is simple. It’s bold food, real hospitality and shows up the same way every time,” said Matthew Walls, president and chief stores officer of Edible Brands. “Atlanta is about building depth in a market we not only work in, but live in and believe in. London is about proving this brand can travel. Global Rōti Day lets us do both at once. We’re giving people a reason to try us, and once they do, that’s where it gets real. They connect with the food and the people behind it, and that’s what brings them back.”



Rōti’s London entry and Atlanta-area expansion reflect a broader strategy grounded in adaptability. The brand is growing through a mix of traditional restaurants and delivery-first kitchens, allowing it to enter new markets efficiently, generate early demand and meet guests through the channels they already use. The model supports a capital-conscious approach to expansion while maintaining a consistent guest experience.

For Edible Brands, Rōti represents a distinct growth opportunity within a portfolio built around food, hospitality and consumer connection. The brand benefits from shared infrastructure, including supply chain, technology and operational support, while maintaining its own identity.

“Rōti is a big part of where we are going as a company,” said Somia Farid Silber, chief executive officer of Edible Brands. “At Edible Brands, we are building a platform that brings together different food experiences in a way that feels relevant to how people eat and connect today. Rōti gives us the opportunity to do that in a new category, with a brand that can grow across markets and formats. Global Rōti Day is an example of how we bring that to new guests while continuing to build something that can scale over time.”