Crack Academy to Honor 250 Mega Scholarship Test Winners Across Jawalamukhi Constituency

Crack Academy is set to host a grand scholarship awards ceremony on 30 November 2024 at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jawalamukhi, to announce the results of its mega scholarship test under its CSR initiative, “Mere Sheher ke 100 Ratan.” The event will begin at 11 AM onwards to celebrate and honor the academic excellence of 250 students who emerged as top performers in the mega scholarship tests conducted across the Jawalamukhi constituency as well as from Hamirpur & Bilaspur. Each winner will receive a scholarship and free courses worth Rs. 50,000.

The scholarship spanned three constituencies, covering 39 schools in Jawalamukhi, 11 schools and colleges in Hamirpur, and 9 schools and colleges in Bilaspur. It brought together over 10,800 students from these regions, offering them an opportunity to gain access to top-tier coaching programs. To deliver quality education and bring “Delhi-level coaching” to students in tier-3 and tier-4 cities, Crack Academy’s flagship CSR initiative, “Mere Sheher ke 100 Ratan,” is dedicated to nurturing and empowering the academic potential of deserving young minds.

The event will be graced by Shri. Sanjay Rattan, MLA Jawalamukhi HP, who will serve as the Chief Guest. The event will also see the presence of other dignitaries, including principals of the participating schools, who will be honored for their support in making this initiative a success.

Neeraj Kansal, CEO and Founder of Crack Academy said, “These scholarship awards are a testament to the incredible potential of students from Jawalamukhi and surrounding regions. At Crack Academy, we believe that talent exists everywhere, and our mission is to provide students in tier-3 and tier-4 cities with the same opportunities and resources as their urban counterparts. Through this initiative, we aim to empower these bright minds to dream big and achieve their academic aspirations.”

The event will serve as a milestone for the Jawalamukhi constituency, showcasing how collaborative efforts between schools, teachers, and institutions can positively impact education at the grassroots level.