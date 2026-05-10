DEE Development Engineers Maintains Strong Order Book of ₹1,909.82 Crore in April 2026

Chandigarh, May 10, 2026: DEE Development Engineers Limited (BSE: 544198 | NSE: DEEDEV), a leading engineering and process piping solutions provider, maintained a healthy order book of ₹1,909.82 crore as on 30 April 2026, reflecting continued execution visibility across its domestic and international operations.

The company reported order inflows of ₹49.94 crore during April 2026, while execution during the month stood at ₹67.48 crore, led by project activity across the power, oil & gas, heavy fabrication, and industrial infrastructure sectors.

Within the piping segment, DEE India continued to see activity across power and oil & gas projects, while DEE Thailand supported ongoing international execution across energy infrastructure mandates. The company’s heavy fabrication business and gas plant operations also contributed to the execution pipeline during the month.

DEE’s power division and Malwa biomass operations recorded operational inflows during the month, alongside contributions from the pellet unit business. The company had earlier announced revised tariff support for its biomass operations, which is expected to improve realisations and operational sustainability going forward.

Commenting on the development, Mr. K. L. Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, DEE Development Engineers Limited, said:

“We continue to maintain healthy execution visibility across our core engineering and piping businesses, supported by a diversified order pipeline spanning domestic and international markets. The current order book provides strong operational visibility while reflecting sustained demand across energy and industrial infrastructure sectors. Alongside ongoing execution, we are also witnessing encouraging traction in our enquiry pipeline and customer engagements. We remain focused on disciplined execution, manufacturing efficiency, and strengthening our integrated engineering capabilities to support long-term growth.”

The company is additionally L1 for orders aggregating to approximately ₹211 crore from reputed customers, for which formal purchase orders are expected to be awarded shortly.